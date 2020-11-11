Veterans United Home Loans is giving back in a big way, announcing the launch of the new "Make It Mean More" campaign for Veteran's Day on Twitter. Encouraging the public to get involved, the mortgage company is pledging $25 for every "thank you for your service" tweet to be donated to a fund to pay off veterans' mortgages. Better yet, the lender is teaming up with stars likeGary Sinise and J.R. Martinez to help deliver the good news to the lucky ones.

"The #MakeItMeanMore campaign is an amazing example of how we, at Veterans United and the American people, can be part of something so much more," said Pam Swan, vice president of military relations and business development at Veterans United Home Loans.

She adds, "We hope this campaign will not only bring awareness to veterans but remind us as Americans that we have a debt to pay to those who have and continue to sacrifice for this nation."

Some videos of the veterans receiving assistance have also been released online, including of Sinise personally telling Navy veteran and single father of four Bill Day that he no longer had to make any more mortgage payments.

"I get to be the messenger to tell you that you're gonna get your entire mortgage and your loan paid off by Veterans United," Sinise says in the video. "You're not gonna have to worry about any of that."

Famous for playing disabled veteran Lieutenant Dan in the hit movie Forrest Gump, Sinise has long been an advocate for veterans and the military. He serves as the national spokesperson for the American Veterans Disables for Life Memorial and was even awarded the Presidential Citizen Medal by George W. Bush. The actor also founded the Gary Sinise Foundation, a nonprofit organization that has raised nearly $200 million for wounded veterans, first responders, and their families since its inception in 2011.

Another celebrity who also took part in surprising veterans is Dancing with the Stars winner, Army veteran, and burn survivor J.R. Martinez. "The opportunity to continue serving through this program means the world to me. I was willing to die for service and now I'm grateful that I get to live to experience the ways grateful Americans serve our troops," Martinez told People of the campaign.

Other stars to get involved include eteran character actor Joe Montegna and celebrity chef and Restaurant Impossible host Robert Irvine. Army vet and wounded warrior Michael Schlitz and Medal of Honor recipient Leroy Petry also participated.

While the celebrity involvement is a nice touch, what matters most with the #MakeItMeanMore campaign is the number of tweets coming in. At $25 a tweet, the numbers can start adding up, and the more tweets that come in throughout the day, the more veterans who will be benefited by the campaign.

To take part in the campaign, simply log into Twitter and post a message of support for veterans using the hashtag #MakeItMeanMore. You can find out more about the campaign at the official website for Veterans United Home Loans. This news comes to us from People.