Amanda Seyfried could have had a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but she turned it down. While the actress didn't come right out and say it, it's inescapably clear she was offered the role of Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy before it ultimately went to Zoe Saldana. While it clearly would have been a truly huge opportunity, Seyfried has zero regrets about passing up on the chance to be a part of one of the biggest franchises around.

The reveal came during a recent interview. Amanda Seyfried is currently promoting her new movie The Art of Racing in the Rain, which hit theaters this weekend. At one point, the subject of superhero movies came up, which is common in interviews these days, given how popular they are. At that point, Amanda Seyfried shared her tale. Here's what she had to say.

"I turned down one [superhero role] once and they haven't called back since. And it was a big'un. I don't regret it because I didn't want to be green for six months out of every year. They tell beautiful stories through superheroes, and my daughter's now really obsessed with superheroes now, and part of me wishes I'd done it, but the other part of me is like 'I had a life to live' and I don't think I would've been happy."

Again, it's not specifically stated that this would have been for Gamora, but the green comment, coupled with the "big'un" bit makes it rather clear. While many stars in Hollywood would chomp at the bit to have an opportunity such as that, it's understandable why someone might also look at the other side of the coin. Being a part of the MCU is a massive commitment. Stars have to sign famously lengthy contracts and, outside of the movies, they have to embark on massive press tours and participate in other events as well. It's no small thing.

Zoe Saldana went on to play Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel. Both movies were directed by James Gunn and went on to become huge hits at the box office. The first Guardians, specifically, was viewed as a major risk for Marvel, given that most people weren't familiar with the property. Now it's one of the studio's most popular solo franchises. Gamora also appeared in both Infinity War and this year's Avengers: Engame, which is now the highest-grossing movie of all time.

So, yeah. Safe to say Amanda Seyfried would have had a very different career trajectory had she accepted the role. On the other hand, it's not as though she's suffered by any stretch. Seyfried has starred in movies such as Ted 2, Mama Mia! Here We Go Again, as well as the Twin Peaks revival since turning down a chance to join the MCU. Feel free to check out the full interview clip from the MTV International YouTube channel below.