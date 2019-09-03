The jury is out on whether or not we'll ever see a Gears of War movie starring Dave Bautista, but the wrestler-turned-actor is finally making his way to that universe. It's been revealed that Bautista will be coming to Gears 5 as a playable character shortly after the game's official launch later this week. Bautista shared the news personally, with Xbox confirming the news officially as well.

Dave Bautista has been particularly vocal about his desire to star in a live-action movie based on the video game franchise. No doubt, that helped to pave the way for this to take place. The Guardians of the Galaxy and Stuber star took to Twitter to make the announcement. He shared a video of him decked out in Gears armor, turning around to face the camera and saying, "It's about f****** time," while putting on some shades. Bautista shared the video with the following caption.

"It's about damn time. Play as me in #Gears5 starting Sept 15 after WWE Clash of Champions."

Xbox also shared an official image of Dave Bautista's character from Gears 5. It looks very much like the star, just ready to take down the Swarm. Will this lead to him playing Marcus Fenix down the line? Maybe. Maybe not. Either way, it's good fun for now. Rod Fergusson, director of the Gears of War video game franchise, had this to say in a statement.

"Adding Batista to Gears 5, we started with the fantasy of 'Batista as Marcus,' putting Batista into Marcus' armor, and starting with Marcus' script. Then we added elements of 'The Animal' Batista into his voice performance and onto his look by adding his signature Hollywood shades to his character. Batista was great in the booth and I can't wait for Gears and Batista fans alike to stomp some Swarm as The Animal."

Gears 5, the fifth entry in the popular series, centers on a world that is crumbling. The Swarm has corrupted the Coalition's robot army and is descending upon human cities. With danger rapidly approaching, Kait Diaz heads out on a mission to uncover her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera is actually herself.

As for where we're at with the Gears of War movie? Last we heard, F. Scott Frazier (xXx: The Return of Xander Cage) had been hired to pen the screenplay. No director is in place yet and no release date has been set. Rod Ferguson also recently revealed that the plan is to set the movie in an alternate reality adjacent to the games, but not necessarily taking place in that same universe. In the meantime, Gears 5 will arrive on Xbox One and PC on September 6. Be sure to check out Dave Bautista's video below. This news comes to us via Xbox Wire.

