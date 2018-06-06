There hasn't been much in the way of news about the Gears of War big screen adaptation in over a year when it was announced that Avatar 2 scribe Shane Salerno had been tapped for the project. However, in a new Q&A session, Drax the Destroyer actor and former WWE star Dave Bautista has revealed that playing Marcus Fenix in the Gears of War movie is his dream role. The long talked about video game movie might be closer to getting off of the ground now that the Guardians of the Galaxy and Infinity War actor has expressed interest.

Dave Bautista took part in a Q&A session for Gamespot and was asked about the possibility of starring in the Gears of War film by a fan. In addition, the fan also asked what Bautista's dream role would be. Coincidentally, the Gears of War movie, as previously mentioned, is his dream role. He had this to say.

"I've been pursuing Gears of War for years now... Marcus Fenix is absolutely a dream role."

There has been plenty of talk about a big screen adaptation of the Gears of War video game franchise over the last several years. Universal signed on in 2016 to get the project off of the ground, but there has not really been any news since then, and were approaching the 2-year mark since that announcement was initially made. Some director news would be perfect, but it's unclear what is going on behind-the-scenes at this point in time. The Gears of War franchise is massive, and with the right director, the movie could have the potential to be a blockbuster.

There have been many video game movies over the years and many more have failed than succeeded at this point time, coining the term "video game curse." However, there have been some exceptions including the Resident Evil franchise and the Tomb Raider franchise. With Dave Bautista on board with the right director, a Gears of War movie could bring in some serious box office cash worldwide. The sci-fi games are massive hits for Microsoft and could even rival the upcoming Halo TV series in terms of hype.

While Dave Bautista would love to play Marcus Fenix in a Gears of War movie, it looks like it will be quite a while before that could end up happening. Bautista would absolutely be perfect for the role and it would give the action/comedy star a way to dive deeper into his dramatic talents, while carrying a blaster up against the Locust Horde. Again, the right director and supporting cast around the Drax actor could make for hype-worthy Gears of War movie that could very well turn into a franchise when all is said and done. For now, we'll just have to wait and see.