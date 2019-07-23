Gears of War is a popular video game series which has yet to be made into a movie, but that's not for a lack of trying from Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista. Online, fans are often calling for Bautista to star in a potential Gears of War movie as series protagonist Marcus Fenix, given his physical similarities to the muscular character.

Dave Bautista, actor and former WWE wrestler agrees, recently responding to a fan on Twitter begging Hollywood for a green light. "They're listening. And they could give AF!" Bautista says, followed up with a rolling-eyes emoji. He adds: "[B]ut thank you for the support. Believe me when I say I've tried everything to make this happen."

First released in 2006, Gears of War is a sci-fi military video game developed by Epic Games and published by Microsoft Games Studios. It follows a squad of troops on the planet Sera going to war against a subterranean menace to save what's left of the human population. The game found instant success by selling over three million copies within its first ten weeks of going on sale, becoming the fastest-selling video game of the year. These impressive sales quickly brought about green lights for sequels, and a new popular video game franchise was born. A plethora of games set in the series have been released since then, with the most recent being Gears of War 4 in 2016. The next installment, Gears 5, is set to hit store shelves this September.

For years, fans of the series have wanted to see a big screen adaptation, and Bautista's name has been coming up since almost the very start. The actor himself has also been very vocal about his desire to star in the potential movie for years, wanting to see it happen just as much as the fans. Just last year, Bautista called Marcus Fenix a "dream role" to play, and although he's found great success by appearing in other franchises, the wrestling superstar remains hopeful about the possibility. Last month, it was reported that a screenplay is currently in the works from F. Scott Frazier, so Bautista just might soon enough get his wish after all.

If Bautista were in charge, the Gears of War movie would have been made long ago. Still, the Hollywood star has clearly not had much trouble finding other prominent roles to star in. Playing Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies have certainly made him bigger than ever by giving him his most well-known role to date. This year alone, Bautista can be seen starring in several other movies as well, which includes parts in the recent comedy Stuber with Kumail Nanjiani and Escape Plan: The Extractors with Sylvester Stallone. Coming up, we can also see him in movies like My Spy, Dune, and Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie movie Army of the Dead.

Will we ever see a Gears of War movie actually make it to the big screen? It definitely remains possible, but going by Bautista's tweet, it doesn't seem likely to happen anytime soon. Maybe this year's success of Detective Pikachu and the fan interest surrounding James Wan's Mortal Kombat reboot may finally convince studio heads to pull the trigger on the project. Courtesy of Dave Bautista on Twitter, you can take a look at the actor's comments about the potential movie below.

