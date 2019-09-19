The first reactions to the upcoming sci-fi action flick Gemini Man have arrived, and they are...a pleasant surprise. After much speculation as to whether the film would live up to it's rather lofty aspirations, the Will Smith double-headliner has received an increasingly positive response thus far.

The response from Fandango's managing editor, Erik Davis, is hugely favourable, calling the film a 'visually visceral experience' and praising the work of director Ang Lee.

"Just saw Ang Lee's #GeminiMan and it's legit. Old Will Smith vs young Will Smith equals a visually visceral experience that's absolutely wild to watch at times. Again, Ang Lee delivers bold, unique action that's on par w/ the best. See it in 3D, for sure."

He is far from the only critic to praise the film's visuals, as well as declare the need to watch the film in the much-maligned 3D format. Brent Lang at Variety even goes so far as to say not to watch the film in 2D.

"Just saw #GeminiMan. Ang Lee makes a compelling case for 3D and high-frame rates, particularly when it comes to action sequences. Don't see the 2D version. He admits that the technology is in its early stages, but it works better here than in #BillyLynn and deserves to be seen."

A lot of the praise is heaped on the frame rate and how well this serves the explosive action sequences, with both Max Evry from Comingsoon.net and Hoai-Tran Bui from Slashfilm highlighting this quality.

"Ang Lee's #GeminiMan is a huge breakthrough for 120FPS presentation. Action sequences are breathtaking in the format. Will Smith's winning performance shows the level of scrutiny a real movie star can stand up to. If you don't see it in theaters you're missing a true experience."

Though the latter did take some issue with the outdated script, though clarified that the dramatic moments still shone through.

"GEMINI MAN is a technical marvel. In its high frame rate of 120fps, the action sequences legitimately took my breath away. The 20-year-old script leaves something to be desired but seeing a young Will Smith pull off the dramatic moments was a treat."

Cinemablend critic, Michael Reyes, drew comparisons with Gemini Man and the genre-defying Bourne franchise, though was left a little disappointed with the depth of the story.

"#GeminiMan is an interesting spin on a Bourne-esque mythos, with a sci-fi angle added on. It's interesting, but needs a little more story to really dig into. Enjoyable pieces, but a little slight when it comes to the overall picture."

Equally, movies editor Sage Young at Bustle describes the screenplay as 'bland', but added herself to the list of critics who adored the film's visuals.

"The often bland screenplay isn't up to par with the stunning visuals of #GeminiMan, but it also doesn't detract from them (much.) A really cool turn for Will Smith and a huge win for high frame rates."

Of course, critics have applauded the work of Will Smith in the dual roles of an over-the-hill hitman and the younger clone of himself sent to kill him, but it sounds like the spectacle takes centre-stage. You can judge Paramount's new release Gemini Man for yourself when it explodes onto screens on October 11th. Gemini Man arrives from Paramount Pictures.

Just saw #GeminiMan and it’s wiiiiiiild. The young version of Wil Smith is incredible, plus some truly beautiful action sequences and a really great performance by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The only 3D movie I’ll ever endorse. — Anne Cohen (@anneesthercohen) September 18, 2019

Even high-frame rate skeptics may be converted by what Ang Lee pulls off in #GeminiMan. While not seamless, it's probably the strongest argument for HFR photography I've seen, and the illusion actually gets better as the movie goes along. — Ethan Alter (@ethanalter) September 18, 2019

Vibrating from excitement after seeing GEMINI MAN, it uses 120FPS and 3D to create some of the most exciting action sequences I've seen in years. Happy to see Ang Lee return to action, the choreography feels intense because it looks so realistic pic.twitter.com/qXM3lq1sn2 — Devindra Hardawar (@Devindra) September 18, 2019

Just saw the final cut of Ang Lee’s #GeminiMan and it’s probably the only movie I’d ever say absolutely must be seen in 3D (and 4K, if possible). I’ve never seen anything like it — it felt like I was inside the movie. — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) September 18, 2019

Can't wait to rewatch this to dissect the action, there's a motorcycle chase that feels as visceral as the cab chase from Bourne Supremacy, whew — Devindra Hardawar (@Devindra) September 18, 2019

Gemini Man in 120 FPS 3D is a true event film, friends. Late 90s action mold filled with everything Ang Lee brings to the table. — Matt Patches (@misterpatches) September 18, 2019

In GEMINI MAN the young Will Smith throws not one, but two (2) motorcycles at the old Will Smith and that, to me, is very good. Highly recommend. — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) September 18, 2019

#GeminiMan is an interesting spin on a Bourne-esque mythos, with a sci-fi angle added on. It's interesting, but needs a little more story to really dig into. Enjoyable pieces, but a little slight when it comes to the overall picture. — Michael Reyes (@MrControversy83) September 18, 2019

Also, we got to see the film in 120 FPS 3D. It's clear and bright, as any good 3D should be, but doesn't push the envelope like Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk did. — Michael Reyes (@MrControversy83) September 18, 2019

On the bright side, it feels like we're headed for a Mary Elizabeth Winstead renaissance, as she becomes an action lead. This has me uber excited for her in #BirdsOfPrey. — Michael Reyes (@MrControversy83) September 18, 2019

Just saw #geminiman and Will Smith is back to his old...and new self. The story is not original buy the visual and action sequences rock. Folks will get a kick seeing this cat and mouse hunt. Best to see on big and on IMAX. — Wilson Morales (@blackfilm) September 18, 2019

Even high-frame rate skeptics may be converted by what Ang Lee pulls off in #GeminiMan. While not seamless, it's probably the strongest argument for HFR photography I've seen, and the illusion actually gets better as the movie goes along. — Ethan Alter (@ethanalter) September 18, 2019

What really sold me was the day-for-night photography; the stars practically pop out of the sky. It's up there with Collateral and Miami Vice in terms of evoking nightscapes. And, not coincidentally, Dion Beebe, shot all three. — Ethan Alter (@ethanalter) September 18, 2019

Last thought (for now): Gemini Man may be a Jerry Bruckheimer production, but it's absolutely an Ang Lee movie. Adjust your expectations accordingly. pic.twitter.com/fUavsiD6YS — Ethan Alter (@ethanalter) September 18, 2019

