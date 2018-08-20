The first poster for director Ang Lee's Gemini Man has made its way online. This represents a return to action movies for Lee, who has been focused on more dramatic and ultimately awards-friendly fare over the course of the last fifteen years or so. Hulk left a bad taste in his mouth too, apparently. This time around, he's brought Will Smith along for the ride in what could be one of the more intriguing blockbusters coming our way in 2019.

Currently, there isn't a ton of plot information available for Gemini Man, but the poster plays on what we do know. We see a split down the middle, teasing two different version of Will Smith. This movie will pit the actor against a younger version of himself, which could make for a very entertaining ride. It's been quite some time since he delivered a wholly satisfying blockbuster, but the idea of Smith vs Smith is unquestionably appealing. Optimistically, once the trailer arrives online, it will be as compelling as the core idea.

Gemini Man centers on an elite assassin becomes the target of a mysterious young operative who can seemingly predict his every move. The movie also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane) Clive Owen (The Knick) and Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange). This young operative is allegedly going to be a younger version of Will Smith's character. It's not yet clear how that's going to be handled. Are we going to have another, currently unnamed actor playing him? Or is Ang Lee going to utilize de-aging technology to bring Smith back to his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air days? It certainly seems like there could be some hardcore Looper vibes with this one.

Ang Lee hasn't tackled a movie like this in a long time. Though, we shouldn't be concerned about the man who directed Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon being able to handle action in a satisfying manner. Lee has also won two Academy Awards for directing; one for his work on Brokeback Mountain and another for Life of Pi. His most recent effort, Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk didn't manage to make much of a splash, but having a cast like this in a big flashy sci-fi movie should help ensure a certain level of attention will be paid to Gemini Man upon its release.

As for Will Smith, there was a period of roughly a decade where he simply could not be stopped during the summer movie season with his blockbuster efforts like Men in Black and Independence Day. Unfortunately, it's been years since he's starred in a truly satisfying movie on that level. Suicide Squad was majorly successful financially and Smith was good as Deadshot, but the movie was trashed by critics. Netflix's Bright suffered a similar fate, critically speaking. The streaming service was clearly happy with the result, as they've ordered a sequel. Poing being, it would be great if Gemini Man is a return to form for Smith. Paramount Pictures is set to release the movie on October 4, 2019. Be sure to check out the first poster for yourself below.