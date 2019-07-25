This October we will see Will Smith go head-to-head and toe-to-toe with his greatest adversary yet: Will Smith. This is not going to be an epic rap battle between two alternate universe Big Willies (although that would be great). No, this is a new sci-fi action movie from the director of Life of Pi and Brokeback Mountain, Ang Lee called Gemini Man. The film stars Will Smith as an aging hitman who is targeted by a younger clone of himself. And today we have the movie's new trailer to share with you guys.

Now even though I poked a bit of fun at director Ang Lee above by mentioning his non-action movies, you need not worry, the man has the chops to take the helm of an over-the-top action extravaganza. And the man sure as hell knows his way around a set-piece. After all, he is the first-rate filmmaker behind such motion pictures as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon starring Chow Yun-fat, Michelle Yeoh, and Zhang Ziyi. And that first recent Hulk movie starring Eric Bana as Bruce Banner, Jennifer Connelly as Betty Ross, and Sam Elliott as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. But maybe the less said about that movie, the better.

Anyhow, Ang Lee is not the first director that has been attached to this motion picture over the years. Oh, no. In fact Gemini Man has been wallowing in development hell for nearly 20 years after being conceived initially way back in 1997. Other top-notch directors that have been attached to the movie off and on throughout the past 20 years have been The Taking of Pelham 123 and The Last Boy Scout filmmaker Tony Scott, The Hand that Rocks the Cradle and 8 Mile director Curtis Hanson, and Blood, Guts, Bullets, and Octane and The A-Team helmer Joe Carnahan.

And for the record, Will Smith is not the first actor attached to the dual lead roles in the film either. Over the years the project has seen actors such as Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Clint Eastwood, and Sean Connery come and go.

But yeah, now the film stars Will Smith as Henry Brogen and his younger clone Junior along with Sin City and King Arthur actor Clive Owen as his ruthless former boss who creates the pesky clone to kill him. Live Free or Die Hard and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead rounds out the cast as Danny along with Benedict Wong as Baron, Linda Emond as Lassiter, and Theodora Miranne as Kitty.

As mentioned above, Ang Lee directs Gemini Man from a screenplay written by Billy Ray along with David Benioff and Darren Lemke based on a story by Lemke and Benioff. Jerry Bruckheimer produces the movie along with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. It will feature music by Lorne Balfe, cinematography by Dion Beebe, and editing by Tim Squyres. Skydance Media, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Fosun Pictures, and Alibaba Pictures are the production companies behind the new sci-fi thriller. Filming on the movie took place in February through May last year, and Paramount Pictures will unleash it into a theater near you on October 11, 2019.