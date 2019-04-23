We've been waiting awhile for this one, but Will Smith is back in the world of sci-fi, this time teaming up with acclaimed Oscar winning filmmaker Ang Lee for Gemini Man. The movie, which has long been in development, comes from Paramount Pictures. It will be in theaters just in time for Halloween, arriving on October 11.

Gemini Man follows the story of an older, elite assassin named Henry Brogan (Will Smith) who is trying to retire. In the film, he's suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move.

Directed by Ang Lee, Gemini Man is produced by renowned producers Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison along with Smith, James Lassiter, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.

The film stars Will Smith (I Am Legend) in dual roles; Clive Owen (Closer, Children of Men) stars as the head of a cloning program. Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Birds of Prey) is playing an operative working for the same agency as Smith's character; and Benedict Wong (MCU, Deadly Class) rounds out the main cast.

Gemini Man made a big splash at CinemaCon earlier this month after fans had waited years to see the movie come together. In an interview stemming from the event, Will Smith had this to say about taking on duel roles.

"The emotional and physical challenges of this film were really insane for me, but the guidance from and collaboration with the incredible Ang Lee we have managed to shoot something that has never been done before. It's an action adventure, but also an exploration of the idea of what one's younger self can teach one's older self. I'm 50 and the irony of becoming the 23-year-old Junior is that the 23-year-old me wouldn't have had the experience level to take on this role. It's a marriage of nuance, relatable characters with some crazy action also."

Paramount dropped the trailer, also bringing an extraordinary new poster, which shows the younger Will Smith facing off against himself. The actor has most recently been shooting the long awaited sequel Bad Boys for Life, which just recently wrapped. And it is expected that he will jump right into the Netflix sequel Bright 2 reprising his role as LAPD officer Daryl Ward who must contend with real-life Ogres and Fairies while on duty.

Will Smith bailed out as Deadshot in James Gunn's upcoming quasi-sequel reboot Suicide Squad 2. Idris Elba was going to play the role, but it was later decided that Smith would continue playing Deadshot in the DCEU at some point, so now Elba is playing an entirely new character. That sequel is expected to shoot sometime later this year.