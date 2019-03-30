General Grievous was first introduced in 2004's animated series Clone Wars before making his live-action debut in 2005's Revenge of the Sith. Though he only appeared in one movie, the character has become a fan-favorite over the years and now his face has finally been revealed for the very first time. The big reveal comes to us from the Star Wars Age of Republic - General Grievous comic book, which recently hit newsstands and it is pretty interesting, to say the least.

General Grievous is known for his cool-looking metallic mask that strikes fear into his enemies. If the mask doesn't do it, it's certainly his half robotic body that he has "upgraded" piece-by-piece. The Clone Wars series originally tackled a little bit of the villain's backstory revealing that he is a member of the Kaleesh, "a species of red-skinned humanoid reptilians from the planet Kalee, in Wild Space. They had two yellow eyes with slit pupils." They are described as having flat, bat-like noses and elongated ears, who usually walked on their toes.

Star Wars Age of Republic - General Grievous features the villain as he is on the hunt to kill Jedi. However, he ends up running into a Force power that he is no match for, and ultimately it reveals his true self. The Force takes off the mask and restores General Grievous' original Kaleesh body, and for some Star Wars fans, you might not ever want to see it again. The reveal is more than likely a projection from the Force, as seen through the eyes of Grievous for the reader. He does have the same attributes that were previously described, but it takes away the mystique and makes him seem like much less of a threat.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and some may believe that General Grievous looks amazing in his original form. Making him look weak is intentional as the Force proves to be too strong for Grievous to battle, finally showing the noble warrior to be scared of something and vulnerable without his upgrades and mask. He certainly looks pretty terrified and some Star Wars fans might not want to see the badass General weak and frail, much like seeing Darth Vader without his helmet on or before his transformation as a charred Anakin Skywalker.

The unmasking of General Grievous is now official Star Wars canon. You can see the image below, but it is a bit jarring, so consider yourself warned. As for Star Wars Age of Republic - General Grievous and its story are concerned, fans seem to be into the story, with one person comparing it to an Indiana Jones-type story starring Grievous. However, seeing the iconic character without a mask might have just jumped the shark in a major way. You can head over to Marvel Comics to purchase the issue, which is currently on sale for $3.99. As for the unmasked image, you can see that below, but you have been warned (again).

General Grievous Has a Force Vision - #StarWars Age of Republic: General Grievous Review and Analysis https://t.co/TXODMLEEQ6pic.twitter.com/Zi95gL9P1k — Star Wars Explained (@StarWarsExplain) March 14, 2019