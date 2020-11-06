British actor Geoffrey Palmer, known for appearing in a large variety of stage, movie, and television roles over the past several decades, has sadly passed away. Having appeared in several episodes of Doctor Who, the official Twitter account posted that they were "sad to report the death" of the veteran performer, listing the episodes he had starred in. It was also confirmed by his agent that Palmer died peacefully at his home following a short illness. He was 93 years old.

Palmer was born on the 4th of June in 1927 in London, England. After serving as a corporal instructor in small arms and field training in the Royal Marines, Palmer had turned his attention to performing. In the 1950s, he was appearing in stage productions at the Royal Court and for the National Theatre Company, including productions of Weest of Suez and Sabrina Fair.

He'd also begin appearing on television around this time by playing various characters in the comedy series The Army Game. Later, Palmer would have starring roles on other British sitcoms, including Jimmy Anderson in The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin, Ben Parkinson in Butterflies, and Lionel Hardcastle in As Time Goes By. Palmer would later reunite with his As Time Goes By star Judi Dench in multiple movies, including The Madness of King George, Mrs. Brown, and the James Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies.

Fans of Palmer also remember him for his many other movie roles. This includes playing a judge in the classic comedy A Fish Called Wanda, along with other parts in titles like Anna and the King, Peter Pan, The Pink Panther 2, and Bert and Dickie. His final movie role came in 2014 when he played the Head Geographer in the family movie Paddington, based on the Paddington Bear stories.

Along with Doctor Who, Palmer had lso been featured on shows like Fawlty Towers, The Goodies, The Avengers, The Saint, Mr. Men and Little Miss, and Agatha Christie's Poirot. He also served as the narrator for the BBC Two series Grumpy Old Men, which focused on well-known middle-aged men speaking about the things that irritate them. He would return for the holiday special called Grumpy Old Holidays. Palmer also served as the announcer for the Royal Variety Performance show in 2014.

In the wake of Palmer's death, many of his former colleagues and fellow performers have been mourning. This includes a message of tribute from actress Annette Badland was posted on Twitter to honor the late star.

"He was such a gifted actor and enormously good company," the statement reads. "We worked together several times, laughed a lot and he was kind and generous. I am much saddened. Love to his family. Sleep well Mr Palmer."

Shaun of the Dead and Baby Driver helmer Edgar Wright also spoke about the loss. "The flight path gag wiping out the lines of Reggie Perrin's brother in law is one of my favourite running gags in comedy. RIP to the brilliantly funny Geoffrey Palmer," Wright tweeted.

Palmer's survivors include his wife, Sally Green, with whom he'd been married since 1963, along with their daughter, Harriet, and their son, Charles. Our condolences go out to them at this difficult time. May he rest in peace. This news comes to us from BBC News.

We’re sad to report the death of Geoffrey Palmer, who starred in The Silurians, The Mutants and Voyage of the Damned 💙💙 https://t.co/6bH1uJLceIpic.twitter.com/4lmX9McNIC — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) November 6, 2020

RIP GEOFFREY PALMER. He was such a gifted actor and enormously good company. We worked together several times, laughed a lot and he was kind and generous. I am much saddened. Love to his family. Sleep well Mr Palmer. — Annette Badland (@AnnetteBadland1) November 6, 2020

The flight path gag wiping out the lines of Reggie Perrin’s brother in law is one of my favourite running gags in comedy. RIP to the brilliantly funny Geoffrey Palmer. https://t.co/lfreKA4HcK — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 6, 2020