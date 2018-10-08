George A. Romero has nearly 50 scripts, an unfinished novel, and an unreleased movie in his vaults. Romero passed away in July 2017, but it appears that some more of his projects will be coming out over the next handful of years, according to his wife Suzanne Desrocher-Romero. The director/writer's first feature film, Night of the Living Dead, catapulted his career and recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. While Romero is mostly associated with the horror genre, Desrocher-Romero says that there's some other interesting goodies left behind that aren't entirely horror-based.

George A. Romero was working on a novel about The Living Dead at the time of his death, which Dan Klaus is "fervently rewriting as we speak," according to Suzanne Desrocher-Romero. Klaus is finishing up the book, but Desrocher-Romero did not reveal a possible release date for the project. Desrocher-Romero also talked about the scripts that were left behind. She had this to say.

"We have a lot. George was a prolific writer. He loved to write, and we have 40, 50 scripts that he's written, and a lot of it is very good. He had a lot to say, and he still does, because I'm gonna make sure that he does. It's my mission."

One of George A. Romero's scripts, Road of the Dead, is already being worked on. Romero was set to make the film before his death. Matt Birman has since took over the project and Suzanne Desrocher-Romero says the project has "sputtered a little bit," as of late, but she indicates that the movie will see the light of day. Romero fans have been excited about the project ever since it was announced, so hopefully some positive news comes down the wire soon.

One of the most intriguing projects that George A. Romero left behind is an unreleased movie, which was filmed in the early 1970s. Suzanne Desrocher-Romero makes it seem like only some close friends and family have seen the mysterious film. Romero fans will certainly want to check this project out. Desrocher-Romero had this to say about the untitled, non-horror movie.

"We have a film that he shot in 1973 that most people haven't seen. A handful of people have seen this film. We're gonna restore it, and we're gonna show it to Romero cinephiles. It's a scary movie, but it's not a horror movie, and it's about ageism. Anyway, he has a cameo in it, and it'll be fun. And we'll show the movie, or get it distributed. It'll be a project that the foundation's gonna do. I think it's the first project we're gonna do actually."

It sounds like Suzanne Desrocher-Romero is ready to start releasing some gems that George A. Romero left behind. For now, there's at least three projects that are currently in the pipeline including The Living Dead novel, the unreleased movie, and Road of the Dead. That's a lot more than fans were probably expecting. This is a developing story and more news is expected to be announced shortly. Until then, you can head over to ComicBook to read the rest of the interview with Suzanne Desrocher-Romero.