Judd Apatow has revealed his next project and it will be about one of the all time legends of comedy. The filmmaker is set to make a George Carlin documentary, about one of the most highly-regarded stand-up comedians of all time, in addition to being a comedic actor. Now, Apatow is set to tell Carlin's story so that it isn't lost to time.

Recently, Judd Apatow has been making the rounds to promote his new movie The King of Staten Island. During a recent interview, The 40-year-Old Virgin and Trainwreck director was asked what he has coming up next. Without going into detail, Apatow revealed that he is about to start work on a George Carlin documentary. Here is what he had to say about it.

"I'm about to start work with my partner Michael Bonfiglio on a documentary about George Carlin. So I'm looking forward to watching a lot of Carlin interviews and specials. I think his work turned out to be very prophetic."

It wasn't revealed if Judd Apatow will be directing the documentary, or if he is just going to serve as a producer. It also hasn't been revealed if there is a network or streaming service attached to it at this time. Apatow previously directed 2018's The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling which provided an in-depth look at the late Garry Shandling. Apatow, speaking further, explained that his obsession with curating American comedy has to do with the fact that the digital age makes it very easy for things to just disappear.

"The way the world works now, if you don't organize someone's history it disappears down the digital drain. There are other people out there with a similar strong interest, like Marc Maron, who are part of the podcasting world and the standup world. Maybe I'm just the most obsessed."

George Carlin is to this day widely regarded as one of the greatest comedians of all time. Starting in 1977, Carlin began a legendary run, producing 14 stand-up specials for HBO. Carlin's final special, It's Bad for Ya was released in 2008 just four months before his passing. Given Carlin's long history with HBO, it would make sense for the documentary to be released there but that is purely speculative at this point. Though HBO Max could use some more marquee content following its recent launch. This would certainly qualify.

As an actor, George Carlin turned in some memorable performances as well, appearing as Rufus in both Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. Carlin also worked with Kevin Smith on several occasions with roles in Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Jersey Girl. Carlin also had his own TV show, The George Carlin Show, which debuted in 1994. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via The Boston Globe.