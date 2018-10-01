A George Carlin Biopic is in development with Moneyball screenwriter Stan Chervin set to pen the screenplay. Carlin's former manager and best friend of 35 years, Jerry Hamza, is on board to produce along with The Jackal Group's Chairman and CEO Gail Berman and President Joe Earley. The comedian's former agent Bruce Kaufman will also produce the project. It isn't clear if the biopic will be a theatrical release or something for streaming services at this time, but that should be announced shortly.

George Carlin was a trailblazing stand-up comedian, actor, author, and social critic who influenced generations of other comedians throughout his lengthy career. Carlin is widely considered to be one of the best comedians in history with Rollingstone Magazine listing him as number two, right behind Richard Pryor. Jackal's Gail Berman and Joe Earley had this to say about making the biopic.

"We are honored to tell the story of one of the most important and influential comedians of all time, and to do so alongside those who knew him best. In addition to shaping comedy and culture for decades, and entertaining generations of audiences, Carlin's battle to protect free speech continues to impact our daily lives and is as relevant as ever."

George Carlin appeared on The Tonight Show 130 times, delivering his razor sharp wit to America, cutting into social norms. Carlin had no problem tackling subjects like language, politics, religion, and the world during his career, often at times when it was not exactly what people expected. Jerry Hamza was with the comedian for 35 years of his life and was his closest friend. Hamza had this to say about the untitled project.

"I'm very excited to be involved with a film based on George's life. It was wasn't until after George died, I realized he was a hero. As a performer, George would never sell out, and never comprise his beliefs - I learned so much from him. I think the public will be very happy to learn about George's life. He was truly the top of the ladder in his field."

In addition to his many appearances on late night television, George Carlin also recorded 23 comedy albums and filmed 14 HBO specials. As Jerry Hamza stated, the comedian did things his own way, blazed his own trail and let others follow behind. Carlin also wrote three best-selling books and won a Grammy Award for his 2001 comedy record Brain Droppings.

George Carlin died in 2008 of cardiac arrest at the age of 71, one week after he performed his last show in Las Vegas. His body was cremated and spread over various night clubs that he performed at in New York City as well as Spofford Lake, which is in Chesterfield, New Hampshire. Carlin attended summer camp there as a child. There is not a production start date at this time, but casting and other announcements are expected to be revealed in the near future. This news was first reported by Deadline.