Hollywood heartthrob George Clooney is now 60 years old, and fans worldwide are honoring the actor with birthday wishes to celebrate the occasion. A veteran actor with dozens of roles to his name, there's any number of places where fans might remember the ER and Batman & Robin star from best. The actor also has fans of all ages spanning across the world, as a look on social media on his birthday will reveal.

"Happy 60th birthday to one of the coolest actors ever #GeorgeClooney from one of the sexiest doctors in the ER to sliver fox movie star of Hollywood leading men," said one big fan on Twitter. "Happy birthday to one of my biggest celeb crush ever," tweeted another fan. "He turned 60 but he is still really attractive and Ocean's trilogy is my favorite movie ever. Happy birthday #GeorgeClooney."

Happy birthday to one of my biggest celeb crush ever, he turned 60 but he is still really attractive and Ocean’s trilogy is my favorite movie ever.

In the Robert Rodriguez horror movie From Dusk Till Dawn, Clooney and Quentin Tarantino played a pair of brothers on the run from the law who encounter vampires in Mexico. Posting an image of Clooney from the movie, one fan writes, "happy birthday to the older and more sane Gecko brother, George Clooney."

"Happy birthday GEORGE CLOONEY - 60 years old today. We're big fans of OCEAN'S ELEVEN, and the moment Benedict finds out he's been duped is a highlight," tweeted the All the Right Movies podcast, including a clip of the scene. Pointing out an interesting fact, another fan said, "Happy birthday to George Clooney, the only actor to star in two different TV shows called E/R. (the first was a sitcom with Elliott Gould.)

Posting posters of Clooney's movies The Peacemaker, The Perfect Storm, One Fine Day, and Batman & Robin, another fan said: "Happy Birthday to one of my all-time favourite movie stars, the magnificent George Clooney. Truly one of the best actors in the world. I tweeted this before, but here are my 4 favourite movies of Mr. Clooney. Gravity would totally be here if he were in it longer!"

And in a touching post on Instagram, Clooney's ER co-star Julianna Margulies revealed an old image of the two together and wrote: "Happy Birthday to my dear friend who reminded me yesterday that we have known each other for 27 years! This picture was taken for the cover of TV Guide on the back lot at WB's studios during a lunch break. George is a stand up fellow who walks the walk and reminds me all the time that doing the right thing is always the braver choice."

Clooney's impressive movie career includes multiple Golden Globe and Oscar wins. He was last seen in the sci-fi movie The Midnight Sky, which he also directed. It follows Clooney as a scientist who must venture through the Arctic Circle to warn off a returning spaceship following a global catastrophe. Nominated for Best Visual Effects at the Academy Awards, the movie is currently streaming on Netflix following a release in December.

Here's to hoping Clooney's 60th birthday is the best one the actor has had yet. Happy birthday, George Clooney! You can see many more of the birthday wishes from fans sent his way on Twitter.

