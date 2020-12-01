George Clooney, a multi-millionaire and then some, has revealed that he has been cutting his own hair for years. Not only that, but the Ocean's Eleven star has been doing so with a Flowbee, a device that was sold via TV infomercials for years. Essentially, it's a clipper attached to a vacuum. And it's good enough to get the job done for one of the biggest stars in the world.

The reveal came as part of a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning. George Clooney is currently promoting his latest movie, The Midnight Sky, which hits Netflix later this month. During the interview, it was revealed that the 59-year-old filmmaker, who has two Oscars two his name, uses the 80s device to cut his hair. Here's what he had to say about it.

Actor/director George Clooney tells @thattracysmith that he's been cutting his own hair for years - by using the Flowbee haircutting machine https://t.co/SWYT8pFC8hpic.twitter.com/bKepm5LQCM — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 29, 2020

"I've been cutting my own hair for 25 years. My hair is really, like, straw, so it's easy to cut. You can't really make too many mistakes. So, years ago, I bought a Flowbee, which [came out] when I was a kid. It comes with the vacuum cleaner and the clippers. I still have it. My haircuts take, literally, two minutes."

Many of us are used to the idea of celebrities going to fancy stylists to get their hair done. Not to mention the well-paid people on movie sets whose job it is to tend to hair and makeup. So it is a bit surprising to learn that George Clooney, to this day, uses an as-seen-on-TV hair cutting vacuum to cut his hair. But that's not all he's been doing. During the interview, he also revealed that he's been quite busy during Quarantine.

"It's been a while since I did, you know, 15 loads of laundry in a day and mopped floors and, you know, all these doors over here I stained! You know, I always say I felt like my mother in 1964, 'cause she had two kids and no help. And I don't know how she did it now. I have more sympathy for her now than ever."

As for The Midnight Sky, George Clooney directs in addition to starring in the lead role of Augustine. It centers on a lonely scientist in the Arctic as he races to stop several astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. It is based on Lily Brooks-Dalton's acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight. David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demian Bichir and Tiffany Boone also star.

The Flowbee was invented in 1986 by a man named Rick E. Hunts. It is a set of clippers with a hose that attaches to a vacuum to suck up the hair. They are still sold to this day online and, by 2000, more than two million of them have been sold. They are also used by astronauts since the hair is contained during the cutting process. And George Clooney played an astronaut in Gravity, if we're connecting dots here. You can check out the interview clip from the CBS Sunday Morning Twitter.