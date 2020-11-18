There must be many perks of being in George Clooney's inner circle. Getting invited to elite parties, being introduced to the most powerful faces in the industry, and oh, taking home $1 million in cash. Years ago, a rumour was afloat that the Ocean's Eleven actor had gifted suitcases packed with $1 million each to 14 of his closest friends in 2013. Hard to believe, right. But now, in a recent interview, George Clooney has confirmed that it wasn't some exaggerated news, it actually happened.

At that point, Clooney had just met Amal but had no idea that their bond would strengthen over time. In fact, he never expected to have a wife or family then and just wanted to do something that would relay the appreciation he holds for all his friends who helped him in his time of need.

"I was a single guy. All of us were aging. I was 52 or something. And most of my friends are older than me. And I thought, what I do have are these guys who've all, over a period of 35 years, helped me in one way or another. I've slept on their couches when I was broke. They loaned me money when I was broke. They helped me when I needed help over the years. And I've helped them over the years. We're all good friends. And I thought, you know, without them I don't have any of this. And we're all really close, and I just thought basically if I get hit by a bus, they're all in the will. So why the fuck am I waiting to get hit by a bus?"

Though he had just gotten his paycheck for the film Gravity, getting his hands on $14 million in cash was easier said than done. But he had his mind set on seeing his plans through completion. He found a place in downtown Los Angles where you can procure "giant pallets of cash." To not draw attention to the fact that someone like George Clooney is in such an area, he traveled there via an old beat-up van which had the word "Florist" sprawled on the side.

He got the cash and divided them into 14 high-end luggage bags and loaded them into the van. He did it all discreetly only telling a few people about his plans, his assistant "and a couple of security guys that were sh-ting themselves". As soon as he was back in the city, he invited his 14 dearest friends to complete the next step of his decision.

"And I just held up a map and I just pointed to all the places I got to go in the world and all the things I've gotten to see because of them. And I said, 'How do you repay people like that?' And I said, 'Oh, well: How about a million bucks?'"

While how the 14 friends reacted to this massive display of the significance they hold in Clooney's life is not known, the actor did come across a "really rich a**hole" in Las Vegas who was like "Why would you that?" Any guesses what Clooney's response was? "And I was like, 'Why wouldn't you do that, you schmuck?'" This news comes to us via GQ's Men of the Year Issue.