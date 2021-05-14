George Lucas is trending online as Mark Hamill and fans pay tribute to the Star Wars creator in honor of his 77th birthday. Known for founding Lucasfilm and LucasArts along with creating the extremely popular Star Wars franchise, Lucas has long been a household name across the world. Grateful for the years of entertainment so many have been given thanks to what George Lucas has created, thousands of fans are praising the filmmaker along with sending him well wishes for his birthday.

Leading the charge in sending birthday wishes to Lucas is Mark Hamill, who has been playing Luke Skywalker since the very first Star Wars movie in 1977. In a popular tweet, Hamill writes: "SHOUT OUT to #GeorgeLucas for no particular reason other than his incomparable contribution to pop-culture, remaining a genuinely nice person & for branding me forever as 'a little short for a Stormtrooper.'"

A Luke Skywalker fan account adds: "Happy Birthday to the man, the myth, the legend. #ThankTheMaker who brought all of us together. His visionary and philosophy are truly inspiring. I owe so much to him, like so many of us. Thank you George Lucas for bringing so much joy to my life."

"Happy birthday to George Lucas! The legendary creator of Star Wars," reads one tweet from a Darth Vader fan account. "George inspired millions of people with his stories and continues to do so today. I hope he has an awesome day."

Going back a little further in George's career, All the Right Movies tweeted: "Happy birthday #GeorgeLucas, 77 today. He made his debut with sci-fi THX 1138 (1971) then gave us a slice of nostalgia with American Graffiti (1973). Lucas then began to develop a story about an archaeological adventurer but put it on hold for a little space opera idea he had."

"Happy Birthday to the greatest artist of all time, George Lucas," says someone else. "Thank you for sharing with us your great imagination, stories, philosophies and honestly everything you did for the world. I will forever love and defend you until the end of times."

Another fan said, "Happy Bday, #GeorgeLucas. Fanboys like to dump on you, but I can't imagine what my childhood would have been like without your creations. Star Wars remains the greatest of all films. Pop culture mythology owes you an incalculable debt and your work changed the industry forever."

"The world is a better place because of #GeorgeLucas. Happy Birthday, sir. Thank you for all you've created and set in motion, and for being a precious source of inspiration," another tweet reads.

And someone else tweeted: "Happy birthday to our lord and creator George Lucas! Thank you for creating one of the best and most beloved franchises ever! It has truly changed my life and so many others thank you we are forever grateful for your brilliance!"

However Lucas is celebrating his birthday today, let's hope it's the best one he's had yet. Happy birthday, George Lucas! You can see many more birthday wishes for the iconic filmmaker on Twitter where George's name is now trending.

Happy Birthday to George Lucas, creator of the Star Wars Saga and Indiana Jones!



