The DeepFake version of George Lucas is not a fan of The Rise of Skywalker final trailer. The latest trailer was released earlier this week and Star Wars fans have been taking each frame apart to find anything that could be seen as a spoiler or Easter Egg. However, Lucasfilm has done a pretty good job about keeping everything under wraps since the movie was first revealed to be in production with J.J. Abrams at the helm.

The only thing that DeepFake George Lucas likes about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer is the very beginning when the iconic Lucasfilm banner is presented because it's his name. However, the fake version of the Star Wars creator is happy that he didn't have anything to do with this movie or the latest trilogy as he goes on to bash everything about it from the space horses to Rose Tico, and everything in between. It's clear that whoever is providing the impression of Lucas is well-versed in the fan complaints over the past several years.

Related: The Rise of Skywalker Shatters Avengers: Endgame First-Hour Ticket Pre-Sale Record

While DeepFake George Lucas is a lot more outspoken than the real George Lucas, the real version has had some problems with the sequel trilogy in real-life. Lucas was not really a fan of 2015's The Force Awakens, noting that it was basically a rip off of A New Hope. He also complained about a lack of new characters and technological advances. These are valid complaints, especially from the guy that created the franchise, but this is also the same guy who introduced us to Jar Jar Binks and some pretty questionable dialogue over the years.

The real George Lucas' complaints about the sequel trilogy could be seen as sour grapes since Disney did not consult him after he had plans for his own trilogy that were scrapped by the studio. With that being said, Lucas was paid $4 billion, which might heal some wounds over time. J.J. Abrams did meet with Lucas before work started on The Rise of Skywalker, so he will have some more influence on this one than he did the first two. Lucas also stopped by the set of Solo: A Star Wars Story and helped Ron Howard out on a scene.

Disney boss Bob Iger has said that George Lucas felt upset and betrayed by Disney's decision to ditch his ideas and bring the Star Wars franchise in a new direction. Lucas wanted to tell the story of the Whills, who feed of the Force and control the universe, though he believes "a lot of the fans would have hated it, just like they did Phantom Menace and everything, but at least the whole story from beginning to end would be told." We'll really never know what Lucas' vision truly was since the ideas were scrapped very early on. But, we do at least know that DeepFake George Lucas doesn't like The Rise of Skywalker trailer. The DeepFake video come to us from the Collider YouTube channel.