George Lucas is the creator of Star Wars. No matter how much some fans may hate the prequels, if you love anything related to a galaxy far, far away, you must also reserve some love for Lucas. Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, so the creator is no longer in control of the franchise. However, Mark Hamill thinks Disney should have allowed him to have some more input when it comes to the new Star Wars trilogy, which continues with Star Wars: The Last Jedi this weekend.

Mark Hamill has been making the press rounds for Star Wars: The Last Jedi recently. In a new interview, the actor expressed disappointment that Disney decided to ignore the "guidance and advice" of George Lucas, when it came to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the still untitled Star Wars: Episode 9. Here's what he had to say about it.

"What I wish is that they had been more accepting of his guidance and advice. Because he had an outline for 7, 8, and 9. And it is vastly different to what they have done."

Disney purchased all of Lucasfilm in a landmark deal back in 2012 for more than $4 billion. Though, they've made it pretty clear that they didn't purchase his ideas. Even so, Lucas turned in a script for Star Wars 7 that was ultimately rejected by the brass at Disney and Lucasfilm. ||LucasFilm President Kathleen Kennedy has been running the show and, despite some hiccups behind-the-scenes on the standalone movies, the new trilogy has moved forward smoothly and very successfully. With that in mind, Hamill admits

"But then again, I don't want to be an old stick in the mud. There were the originals. There's the prequels. But that's all George. And now we have the next generation. And as far as I can see they are more popular than ever."

Star Wars: The Force Awakens grossed $2.06 billion worldwide, making it the third highest-grossing movie ever, trailing only Titanic and Avatar. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, despite relying mostly on brand new characters, grossed $1.05 billion. And it looks like Star Wars: The Last Jedi will absolutely tear it up at the box office this weekend. So it's tough to say Disney made the wrong decision, at least from a business perspective.

It's not clear how much things would have changed, were Disney to have followed the outline George Lucas laid out. Mark Hamill has been vocal about his distaste for only being featured in Star Wars: The Force Awakens for mere moments, but everyone is praising his performance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi so far, according to The Last Jedi premiere early reactions. Ultimately, it's pretty hard to argue with results. But this new interview with Metro shows that Hamill still has a lot of respect for the man who brought Star Wars to life.