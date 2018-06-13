With production starting this summer on Star Wars 9, this new sequel trilogy will come to a close, but there are still fans who will wonder what might have happened if George Lucas hadn't sold his LucasFilm company to Disney. Lucas has confirmed numerous times in the past that he had been secretly developing his own sequel trilogy, although it became quite clear early on that Disney did not want Lucas to be involved in any way shape or form, but now new details have surfaced regarding Lucas' plans for this trilogy. Illustrator Livio Ramondelli shared an excerpt from Insight Editions' companion book to AMC's James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction, where Lucas offered the first specific details about this trilogy.

"(The next three Star Wars films) were going to get into the microbiotic world. But there's this world of creatures that operate differently than we do. I call them the Whills. And the Whills are the one who actually control the universe. They feed off the Force."

While we haven't exactly seen the Whills themselves in the Star Wars movies, they have been mentioned before. The Journal of the Whills was first introduced into the Star Wars canon in the novelization of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which opens with a quotation from the Journal. The Journal of the Whills, a record of all events that transpired throughout the galaxy, was actually first used in George Lucas' earliest drafts of the first Star Wars movie, A New Hope. Lucas had hoped to use the Journal as a plot device to connect the Star Wars galaxy to our own world, but that idea was later scrapped. Here's the second part of Lucas' quote, where he talks about how the fans may have reacted to this story.

"If I'd held on to the company, I could have done it, and then it would have been done. Of course, a lot of the fans would have hated it, just like they did Phantom Menace and everything, but at least the whole story from beginning to end would be told."

While Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a massive hit, both critically and commercially, there was a rather vocal cross-section of fans who spoke out against the movie, railing against director J.J. Abrams for making it too similar to themes and plot points in the iconic A New Hope. There were even some who started a petition to let George Lucas back to direct Star Wars: Episode IX, which to date has 2,694 signatures. J.J. Abrams has agreed to direct Star Wars 9, which is likely a big reason this petition was started in the first place.

If Disney and LucasFilm continue their approach to make one Star Wars film a year, indefinitely, it would be interesting to see if they eventually come back and agree to make George Lucas' trilogy at some point in time, but that seems highly unlikely at this moment. LucasFilm has already brought back The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson to develop a brand new trilogy focusing on new characters that aren't connected to the Skywalker saga at all, but if that isn't successful, it will be interesting to see if LucasFilm ever circles back to its original creator. Take a look at the tweet from Livio Ramondelli Twitter below.