While the Star Wars fanbase has found itself more divided than ever, ask any Star Wars fan and they'll surely agree that the Disney sequel trilogy yielded mixed results. Thanks to this stark mixture of crushing disappointment and breath-taking elation, many have wondered whether a Star Wars sequel trilogy from creator George Lucas would have been more satisfying. Well, you can now (at least partly) judge this for yourself, as several intriguing details have now emerged regarding a scrapped set of sequels from Lucas himself.

"The movies are about how Leia - I mean, who else is going to be the leader? - is trying to rebuild the Republic... Luke is trying to restart the Jedi."

Detailed in the newly released book Taschen's The Star Wars Archives 1999-2005, George Lucas reveals that his sequel trilogy would have centered on Carrie Fisher's Leia Organa, which is something that no doubt all us Star Wars fans can agree makes a lot of sense. But who would have been the face of the Dark Side opposite Leia's Light? Well, this where things get even more interesting as Lucas reveals that he would have resurrected none other than the fan-favorite, spiky-headed, double-edged lightsaber wielding Darth Maul. And Maul would not have been alone.

"Darth Maul trained a girl, Darth Talon, who was in the comic books, as his apprentice. She was the new Darth Vader and most of the action was with her. So, these were the two main villains of the trilogy."

So, instead of Rey, Finn, Poe and Kylo Ren, George Lucas' Star Wars trilogy would have seen the franchise led by both a female hero and villain as Leia must battle against Darth Talon, a Sith under the tutelage of Darth Maul. Even if you did enjoy what Disney did with the franchise, it's impossible to deny that Lucas' ideas have a lot of potential.

Sadly, Lucas' plans ultimately fell apart thanks to the studio's ambitious timeframe and Lucas wanting to spend more time with his family. "At that time I was starting the next trilogy; I talked to the actors and I was starting to gear up," the legendary filmmaker explains. "I was also about to have a daughter... it takes 10 years to make a trilogy... I'd still be working on Episode 9! ... Finally, I'd decided I'd rather raise my daughter and enjoy life for a while."

Though the Disney sequels began on reasonably solid footing with 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, things quickly fell apart following director Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017. While some fans took to Johnson's vision for a galaxy far, far away, which included subverting expectations and moving away from some of the lore as it's understood in the original trilogy, others were much less kind, with many believing it to be the worst movie in the franchise. This divisiveness continued with the course-correcting follow-up Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019all of which brought out the very worst in the fanbase.

Regardless of how you feel about Disney's efforts, this small tease of Lucas' plans will have many wishing things had worked out differently. This comes to us courtesy of The Star Wars Archives 1999-2005 which is available now.

