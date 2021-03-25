The Goldbergs paid tribute to late star George Segal} on Wednesday night's episode. Since 2013, Segal has been starring as Albert "Pops" Solomon on the hit comedy series, and his death was especially hard on the show's cast and crew. Thursday's show was dedicated to Segal and included an In Memoriam video card featuring his year of birth and year of death. You can take a look at it below.

"On behalf of everyone at The Goldbergs we are devastated at the loss of our dear friend, George," the show's cast and crew said in a statement. "He was kind, sweet, beyond talented and funny. George was the true epitome of class and he touched all of our lives so deeply. It was an honor and a privilege to have him as a colleague and friend all of these years. It is no surprise to any of us that knew him so well that he is a true national treasure. He will be missed by all. POPS, we will miss your banjo playing and your infectious laugh. Rest in peace."

This followed a previous tweet from The Goldbergs on Twitter that read: "For eight years, George Segal made us laugh as Pops on The Goldbergs, but his legacy in the entertainment world spans decades. His talent has left an indelible mark and we're grateful for the laughter and joy he has given us all. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his wife, Sonia, and his family during this difficult time."

Wendi McLendon-Covey, who co-starred with George Segal on The Goldbergs, also paid tribute after his death, posting a photo of themselves together with the caption, "Grateful."

"Today we lost a legend," series creator Adam F. Goldberg also said the day of Segal's passing. "It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal's amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark. I think these memories say it all..."

"My heart is broken. I lost a dear friend," also writes Sean Giambrone, who plays Adam on The Goldbergs. "Working with George was an honor and some of the happiest moments of my life. What a sweet & wonderful man. He was my confidant & teacher. When he smiled it changed my day. I wish everyone could have met him. Prayers are with the family."

Barry Goldberg actor Troy Gentile added: "Love you George Your humor, your laughter, your aura, your professionalism, your smile, your work ethic, your HEART, everything about you was special. I knew whenever I was around you I was in the presence of not only an amazing actor but an amazing human being. You are forever."

Melissa Joan Hart, who appeared on The Goldbergs and directed Segal in an episode, also wrote: "Shocked and saddened to hear of #GeorgeSegal passing away! From being on set of #JustShootMe to directing him on #Goldbergs, he was a true gem and great man. He will be missed!"

Segal's last episode filmed before his death, the 16th episode of season 8, will air on April 7. It's not yet clear if The Goldbergs crew will be writing Pops out of the show, or if his death will be addressed this season. This week, the cast and crew will be shooting the finale for season 8, and the future of the show is still uncertain as it hasn't yet been renewed for season 9. Rest in peace, George Segal.