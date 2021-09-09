Gerard Butler has a new movie hitting theaters soon. Open Road Films' Copshop is a new Robert Rodriguez-inspired action thriller, where Butler is joined by Frank Grillo, Toby Huss and Alexis Louder to tell the tale of a con artist on the run from a lethal assassin. He was joined by Alexis Louder, while on his press tour, for their upcoming film, and he explained why he chose the project.

"Weirdly, I had Copshop in my back pocket for quite a while. I just wasn't sure if I was gonna go that way. It was in the middle of the pandemic, and I thought... you know what? This actually feels like the kind of movie where it can be outrageous, irreverent and a lot of fun, just complete escapism," says Gerard Butler.

"For me to get a chance to go play the villain, the hitman, a killer, brutal, but with some surprising elements to his character... you put all these crazy people into the one room essentially and have this stand-off, I thought we could get something that could be really fun, thrilling, exciting, scary, outrageous, surreal and then end up with complete mayhem. How can you not want to see that?"

When asked about his 2009 sci-fi thriller, Gamer, where death row convicts are forced to battle in a 'Doom'-type environment and survive thirty sessions in order to be set free, being reminiscent of Free Guy, he said, "I actually don't know what Free Guy is." Between giggling, Alexis Louder whispered in his ear that it was Ryan Reynolds' new movie. "Oh sh*t is it... I don't watch Ryan Reynolds movies," he replied.

He explains that Gamer might have been ahead of it's time. "It could have been executed slightly differently, but I really loved the commentary it was making on where the world was going, especially in gaming and sort of losing ourselves into that world, and technology and man bonding with machine. But, I didn't feel people really did get it at the time. It didn't do amazing business. It has become a bit of a cult classic, but I didn't know about this resurgence."

As for his new action-packed thriller, we should strap in! The Copshop synopsis reads, "Screaming through the Nevada desert in a bullet-ridden Crown Vic, wily con artist Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo) hatches a desperate plan to hide out from lethal hitman Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler): He sucker-punches rookie officer Valerie Young (Alexis Louder) to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station. But jail can't protect Murretto for long. Viddick schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission. When the arrival of a competing assassin (Toby Huss) ignites all-out mayhem, mounting threats force Viddick to get creative if he wants to finish the job and escape the explosive situation."

Copshop will be released in the United States by Open Road Films on September 17.