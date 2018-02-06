Jordan Peele isn't ruling out a Get Out 2. In fact, he's going to "seriously consider" making one. Much has been made (and for good reason) about the success of Peele's directorial debut, which was one of the biggest hits of 2017 across the board and recently scored some groundbreaking Oscar nominations. With all of the success that Get Out has enjoyed, it's no wonder that Peele would consider making Get Out 2 at some point.

The actor-turned-director was recently speaking with The Hollywood Reporter during an event for Oscar nominees. Get Out was nominated for a total of four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, which is incredibly rare for a horror movie. Though, Jordan Peele calls the movie a "social thriller." When asked about the possibility of making a Get Out sequel, Peele said, "I will definitely, seriously consider it." Elaborating on the idea, he explained that he feels there's more story to tell. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I love that universe and feel like there is more story to tell. I don't know what it is now, but there are some loose ends... you know the movie."

It's unclear at the present time if Jordan Peele has had any conversations with Blumhouse Productions about making Get Out 2, but it's hard to imagine that the topic hasn't at least been brought up. Blumhouse adores turning their micro-budget horror hits into franchises, but Get Out is a unique case. It's not just the kind of thing you can franchise and hand off to another filmmaker. It's very much a product of Peele's mind and creativity. For a Get Out sequel to work, he would have to be directly involved as a director. Without that, it's unlikely that such a movie would ever be made. But he's considering it, so we can't rule it out.

The question becomes, what would a Get Out sequel look like and when would it happen? The theatrical ending of Get Out leaves things on a relatively positive note, but there are a lot of questions that Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) would have to answer, even though he made it out of the horrendous situation alive, thanks to his TSA buddy Rod (Lil Rel Howery). The alternate ending of the movie reveals a much more grim fate for Chris, as he winds up in jail, with the deaths of Rose (Allison Williams) and her family being pinned on him. Could the sequel deal with the fallout? Or would it deal with other characters from that universe entirely?

As when a Get Out sequel could happen? That's a tricky thing to answer. Jordan Peele is planning another original thriller, which is currently untitled, as part of a deal he signed with Universal. He's also been looked at for some big-budget blockbusters like Akira. So it's likely he'll do at least one other project before tackling Get Out 2. You can check out the clip of Jordan Peele talking about the possible sequel, courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter Twitter account, for yourself below.