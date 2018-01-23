Get Out has officially earned four Oscar nominations. If we were to rewind the clock to just a year ago, it would seem very unlikely that a horror movie that was going to be released in February, coming from the guy best known for his sketch comedy show Key and Peele, would wind up getting nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Yet, here we are, as Jordan Peele's "social thriller" has defied the odds and done just that.

The hit horror flick has been a favorite throughout awards season, but it was still a big question mark as to whether or not the movie would manage to secure a nomination in the Best Picture category. Especially since the movie was completely shut out of The Golden Globes. The other movies nominated in the category include Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The Academy has the ability to allow for as many as ten movies to be nominated in the Best Picture category each year, but they went with nine this year. As far as the overall nominations go, The Shape of Water leads the pack with 13 nominations.

Elsewhere, Get Out was also nominated in the Best Actor category, with Daniel Kaluuya scoring a nod, marking his first ever Oscar nomination. Jordan Peele also earned himself a couple of individual nominations for his work, scoring a Best Director and Best Original Screenplay nomination. Jordan Peele is just the third person ever to receive Best Picture, Directing and Writing nominations for his first feature-length movie as a director. The other two to do so were Warren Beatty with Heaven Can Wait (1978) and James L. Brooks for Terms of Endearment (1983). Peele is also only the 5th African-American to get a best director nomination in Oscar history. If he takes home the statue, he'd be the first to do so. Jason Blum, head of Blumhouse Productions, also earns his second nomination as a producer on Get Out, having also been nominated for Whiplash in 2014.

Few genre movies ever managed to win over The Academy in the way that Get Out has, with Silence of the Lambs being one of the few other examples. Get Out was a massive critical and financial success, earning $254.6 million worldwide, working from a budget of just $4.5 million. It's also very rare that a movie released so early in the year manages to hold the attention of the Academy voters in order to actually score some nominations. It just speaks volumes about how impactful this movie really has been. Jordan Peele has come a long way in a very short period of time and we can only hope this will lead to a long, prosperous career for him as a director.

The real question is, can Get Out further defy the odds and actually take home the top prize? The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri might have something to say about that. Considering that Three Billboards has taken home the top prize at the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards, it's starting to seem likely that Martin McDonagh's latest could be the heavy favorite. We'll find out when the Oscars are handed out on March 4.

What’s the opposite of the Sunken Place? — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 23, 2018

I just spoke to Daniel. You know when you’re on the phone trying to disguise the sound of an ugly cry? I failed at that. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 23, 2018