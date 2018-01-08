The Golden Globes awards ceremony was a lot different affair than what we've come to expect and for obvious reasons. The sexual misconduct scandals that rocked 2017 are still lingering over Hollywood as the entertainment industry begins a restructuring phase. Though 2017 was a bleak year for the box office, there were some bright spots and Jordan Peele's Get Out was certainly one of them, bringing in over $250 million at the worldwide box office from a paltry $4.5 million budget. The horror/drama was a surprise critical and box office hit that many believed would dominate this awards season (The Academy Awards are next), but Get Out left the Golden Globes empty handed and social media is not happy about it.

Get Out was pretty much doomed from the start when it came to its Golden Globes nominations. Daniel Kaluuya, who portrayed the movie's protagonist, received a Best Actor nomination, which isn't where the problem started. The trouble came when Get Out was nominated for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy. The movie certainly has some elements of dark comedy, but it is far from a comedy movie and instead a social commentary on racism. Director Jordan Peele responded to the nomination with a statement, mentioning that he didn't care what it was labeled as. He had this to say.

"The reason for the visceral response to this movie being called a comedy is that we are still living in a time in which African American cries for justice aren't being taken seriously. It's important to acknowledge that though there are funny moments, the systemic racism that the movie is about is very real. More than anything, it shows me that film can be a force for change. At the end of the day, call Get Out horror, comedy, drama, action or documentary, I don't care. Whatever you call it, just know it's our truth."

Fans of Get Out have taken the movie and started conversations about it, which is why people feel so strongly about the movie. There are in-depth horror conversations as well as deep racial issues that the movie brought up in a unique way. So, to see an innovative and creative movie that elicited such a response from viewers and saw big headlines in 2017 walk away empty handed from the Golden Globes was quite the letdown.

Twitter was enraged directly following the broadcast of the Golden Globes. Twitter user Mara Wilson said, "Happy for Lady Bird, still pissed about Get Out" with several other memes and other observations being even more sour. Akilah Hughes said, "Get Out not winning anything but being highest grossing is no surprise. Critically well received but, whatever." Another Twitter user said, "How was Get Out the only movie everyone was talking about yet they never touched the stage?" Another user simply said, "Get Out deserves better." However, Marcela Arguello probably summed it up best. She had this to say.

"Get Out not winning any golden globes is like a live version of Get Out unfolding in real time."

The Golden Globes isn't always a predictor of things to come for the Academy Awards, so hopefully we see some justice for Jordan Peele's Get Out. Though fans are still raging on social media, they're still talking about the movie, which is what matters most. Get Out will be talked about for the years to come and will become a benchmark that future filmmakers reference in their own work. You can check out some of the best Twitter reactions to Get Out getting snubbed at the Golden Globes below, courtesy of Marcelo Arguello's Twitter account.

Get Out not winning any golden globes is like a live version of Get Out unfolding in real time. — Marcella Arguello (@marcellacomedy) January 8, 2018

Get Out not winning anything but being highest grossing is no surprise. Critically well received but, whatever. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) January 8, 2018

Happy for Lady Bird, still pissed about Get Out — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) January 8, 2018

When Get Out doesn’t win pic.twitter.com/kagruUybOo — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) January 8, 2018

"GET OUT" COULD HAVE WON IN THE DRAMA CATEGORY — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) January 8, 2018

the golden globes is complete bullshit and it’s not because st didn’t win. they put get out, a movie about racism in the comedy category when it isn’t even REMOTELY funny. not to mention that they claim to be against sexual abuse but then turn right back around and award abusers. — ella (@lucasncIair) January 8, 2018

How was GET OUT the only movie EVERYONE was talking about yet they never touched the stage? #GTFO#GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/u7sXdKMZ6R — Terrence L. Moore (@TMooreDAJ) January 8, 2018

Get Out, a wildly popular DRAMA about white supremacy that grossed over $100 million, is not going to win a single award at the #GoldenGlobes tonight? Not one? pic.twitter.com/EUqcJMYFEf — Evette Dionne 🤔 (@freeblackgirl) January 8, 2018

Daniel Kaluuya losing to James Franco IS SOME BULLSHIT. His performance in "Get Out" is MESMERIZING. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/CkCdqpWI7o — Dahlia Grossman-Heinze (@salvadordahlia) January 8, 2018

Issa Rae & Get Out were robbed. Good night. #GoldenGlobes — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) January 8, 2018

Get Out losing to the white mediocrity that is Lady Bird is basically the plot of #GetOut#GoldenGlobes#GoldenGlobes2018 — Katie🌹Halper (@kthalps) January 8, 2018

The fact that Get Out, the most original movie of 2017, did not a single award...#GoldenGlobes — Jose Antonio Vargas (@joseiswriting) January 8, 2018