During these chaotic, stressful times we must always strive to find a smile amongst the tears, and thanks to movies and, in particular, ingenious fan art inspired by movies, that smile is never too far away. This time, the poster in question parodies the seminal horror movie Get Out from director Jodan Peele in order to squeeze a bit of fun out of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Taking the movie's theatrical poster, and the title, the fan art renames the movie Stay In in reference to the self-isolation and quarantine protocols that are currently taking place across the world. Depicting Daniel Kaluuya's character Chris Washington strapped to that infamous leather armchair, this time he is wearing a face mask to protect him, is cradling a large packet of pasta, and clinging tightly to a roll of toilet paper in one hand and a bottle of hand sanitizer in the other. This, of course, is a wink and a nod to the mania that has gripped people all over the world as they have rushed out to supermarkets to stockpile supplies.

The satirical artwork even goes so far as changing the movie's tagline with it now reading "Just because you feel fine, doesn't mean you are". Brilliant. Not only is it brilliant but it is sage advice, indeed, cleverly pointing out the need to self-isolate in the name of public health and protecting the more vulnerable in society from the virus outbreak.

Get Out follows Christ and his girlfriend, Rose, who have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating. Rose invites Chris for a weekend getaway upstate with her mother and father, Missy and Dean. At first, Chris reads the family's overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter's interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he could have never imagined.

The movie depicts the feelings of isolation and discomfort very well, making the use of the poster for a piece of self-isolation-themed artwork even more appropriate. The Jordan Peele directed horror movie, which was released back in2017, won an Academy Award for best original screenplay and helped cement Peele as one of the freshest, up and coming filmmakers Hollywood has to offer.

With cinemas all over the globe closing their doors in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, more people than ever are having to stay inside. Several high-profile releases have been postponed including the likes of A Quiet Place Part II, Disney's Mulan, Marvel's Black Widow, James Bond adventure No Time to Die, and action epic Fast 9, which has been pushed back a whole year.

The ongoing self-isolation and quarantine look like it could be going on for some time and, of course, this pandemic is something that absolutely needs to be take seriously. But, equally, taking a light-hearted look at the state of the world right now can be helpful in these trying times. This comes to us courtesy of the artist Bosslogic.