Mysterious video of an alleged ghost child has Ohio law enforcement and residents baffled. Videos and images of the ghost mystery have been shared amongst Lake County residents over the past few weeks, and many aren't sure what to believe. Some believe that the quick moving object is an actual child, but others argue that it isn't, due to how late at night it is. Adding to the confusion is the fact that the incident was investigated by the local police, who still aren't sure what happened.

According to the Mentor Police Department report, officers were dispatched to the neighborhood near Bellflower Elementary at 10:40pm after multiple calls about a possible 7-year old girl spotted running. No missing child alerts were reported, which law enforcement found puzzling. "I was surprised by what I saw, the person appeared to be a small child, running rather erect and too quickly for a child," the police report says. An officer got out to confront the supposed young girl, but she, or it, disappeared.

Multiple departments were out searching for the child, which included a drone search, along with a K-9 team. No child was ever found, nor was one reported missing. Police dashcam footage has been saved for an "investigative encounter." However, footage from a home security camera appears to have caught the object on tape. While looking at the video, which is obviously out of focus, like just about every other mysterious object, some believe that it is a person out for a late jog, which isn't out of the ordinary at all.

Others are under the impression that the object is a ghost child because of how late it is and how weird the video looks. The police have neither confirmed, nor denied that the footage is of an actual ghost child. It could be just a normal child running around late at night who was able to get back into his/her house before alarming anybody. The Mentor Ohio Paranormal Research Society has since gotten involved. "We had a bunch of people ask us what we thought about the new video that has been released of a possible ghost in our city being spotted on a doorbell camera," said the organization in a post.

The Mentor Ohio Paranormal Research Society seems confident that there is nothing out of the ordinary going on in the ghost child footage. "Based from our experience, we believe that this is actually a person running, and the camera is out of focus," continued their post. "You also have to consider lighting and shadow effects going on. We [are] not saying that it couldn't be, we are just saying... we need to study the actual footage itself." We'll just have to wait and see how far the Paranormal Research Society goes into looking at this incident. WKYC News was the first to report on the alleged ghost child.