Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of one of the most critically acclaimed anime films of all time when Ghost In The Shell arrives on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital 4K Ultra HD) and Digital 4K Ultra HD on September 8th from Lionsgate. Based on the beloved manga from Japanese writer and illustrator Shirow Masamune, the film's voice cast includes Atsuko Tanaka (Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence, TV's Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Ghost in the Shell 2.0), Akio Ôtsuka (Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence, Paprika, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots), and Kôichi Yamadera (Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence, Cowboy Bebop: The Movie, Ninja Scroll). Remastered in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and featuring fan-favorite commemorative artwork from pop illustrator Martin Ansin - along with brand new bonus material - this will be the most definitive Ghost in the Shell package to date.

2029: A female cybernetic government agent, Major Motoko Kusanagi, and the Internal Bureau of Investigations are hot on the trail of "The Puppet Master," a mysterious and threatening computer virus capable of infiltrating human hosts. Together with her fellow agents from Section 9, Kusanagi embarks on a high-tech race against time to capture the omnipresent entity. Director Mamoru Oshii's award-winning cyber-tech thriller, based on the comic book by Shirow Masamune, is lauded as one of the leading Japanese animation ﬁlms of all time.

The Ghost in the Shell special features include an audio commentary as well as two brand new bonus featurettes: "Accessing Section 9: 25 Years into the Future" and "Landscapes & Dreamscapes - The Art and Architecture of Ghost in the Shell." Experience four times the resolution of full HD with the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, which includes Dolby Vision, bringing entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver spectacular colors never before seen on a screen, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. Additionally, the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack features Dolby Atmos, which will transport viewers from an ordinary moment into an extraordinary experience with moving audio that flows all around them. Fans will feel like they're inside the action as the sounds of people, places, things, and music come alive with breathtaking realism and move throughout the space.

The Ghost in the Shell 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack will be available for the suggested retail price of $22.99.

Ghost in the Shell 4K, Blu-ray, Digital Special Features

Full-length audio commentary of Ghost in the Shell with Mary Claypool (Animation Writer and English Language Scriptwriter), Eric Calderon (Animation Producer and Writer), Richard Epcar (Voice of "Batou"), and Charles Solomon (Animation Historian and Critic)

"Accessing Section 9: 25 Years into the Future" Featurette

"Landscapes & Dreamscapes: The Art and Architecture of Ghost in the Shell" Featurette

Ghost in the Shell additional archival special features

Production Report & Digital Works Featurettes

Theatrical Trailer