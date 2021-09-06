The popular Japanese cyberpunk anime film is coming to select IMAX theaters in 4K later this month! Ghost In The Shell will be screening in IMAX theaters across the United States, Japan, United Kingdom, Canada, as well as other select markets for the first time ever on September 17th. This announcement recently came from the film's distributors Bandai and Lionsgate. Check out the official trailer below.

Ghost in the Shell is a anime neo-noir cyberpunk thriller film based on the manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Masamune Shirow. The 1995 film was directed by Mamoru Oshii, and written by Kazaunori Ito. Ghost in the Shell is a Japanese-British international co-production with executive producers Kodansha, Bandai Visual and Manga Entertainment. The animation for the film was developed by Production I.G.

The official synopsis for Ghost in the Shell reads as, cyborg federal agent Maj. Motoko Kusanagi (Mimi Woods) trails "The Puppet Master" (Abe Lasser), who illegally hacks into the computerized minds of cyborg-human hybrids. Her pursuit of a man who can modify the identity of strangers leaves Motoko pondering her own makeup and what life might be like if she had more human traits. With her partner (Richard George), she corners the hacker, but her curiosity about her identity sends the case in an unforeseen direction.

Ghost in the Shell recently got a 4K remaster release due to its 25th anniversary. Ghost in the Shell has also been adapted many times throughout the years, including the controversial American live-action film released in 2017, which starred actress Scarlett Johansson, along with other white actors in their lead roles. A sequel series was also released on Netflix, which picks up right after the events of the 2002 anime series that was based on the manga. Upon the film's release in 1995, Ghost in the Shell had grossed a total of $10 million worldwide. However, the film ended up drawing a cult after releasing on home video, which then grossed approximately $43 million in total box office and home video sales revenue.

During the development of Ghost in the Shell, director Mamoru Oshii stated, "My intuition told me that this story about a futuristic world carried an immediate message for our present world. I am also interested in computers through my own personal experience with them. I had the same feeling about Patlabor and I thought it would be interesting to make a film that took place in the near future. There are only a few movies, even out of Hollywood, which clearly portray the influence and power of computers. I thought this theme would be more effectively conveyed through animation."

Ghost in the Shell will be screening in 4K using IMAX's DMR digital remastering process at approximately 150 locations. Rotten Tomatoes reported that 96% of its critics had given the film a positive review based on a total of 57 reviews, with an average rating of 7.8/10. Experience the stunning 4K remaster of Mamoru Oshii's Ghost in the Shell only in select IMAX theaters beginning on September 17th. Tickets are currently available for purchase.