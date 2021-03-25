Another hit video game is being translated to the big screen. Sony has announced that the acclaimed PlayStation game Ghost of Tsushima is getting the movie treatment. What's more, John Wick director Chad Stahelski has been tapped to make it happen. Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions are behind the project.

Chad Stahelski who, alongside Keanu Reeves, has made the John Wick franchise a massive global hit, is set to direct. The game was released in July 2020 for the PlayStation 4. It was developed by Sucker Punch Productions and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. To date, 6.5 million copies have been sold. Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions, had this to say.

"We're excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin's story to the big screen. We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences."

Ghost of Tsushima takes place in the late 13th century. The Mongol empire has laid waste to entire nations along their campaign to conquer the East. Tsushima Island is the last thing standing between mainland Japan and the impending Mongol invasion led by the ruthless and cunning general, Khotun Khan. As the island burns during the first phase of the Mongol assault, samurai warrior Jin Sakai, one of the last surviving members of his clan, is determined to do whatever it takes to protect his people and reclaim his home. Nate Fox, Game Director at Sucker Punch Productions, had this to say.

"I know I speak for everyone at Sucker Punch by sending out a massive thank you to Ghost fans. Your support for the game is what makes opportunities like a movie come true. It's been a sincere pleasure checking out your photo-mode images posted online and fighting alongside you in Legends. We're so happy to be on this ride with you."

This is yet another example of Sony controlling its own destiny with video game movies. The company launched PlayStation Productions, specifically with the goal of adapting its popular games into movies and TV shows. So far, we have the long-awaited Uncharted finally coming our way, and The Last of Us is being adapted into a series at HBO. Plus, a Twisted Metal TV show is in the works, among other projects. While we've yet to see any of the fruits related to this labor, it seems to be working behind the scenes.

There is no telling how long it will be before the movie goes in front of cameras. Chad Stahelski is set to return for John Wick 4, which is expected to shoot this summer. The filmmaker has also long been attached to the Highlander reboot, though we haven't heard anything concrete on that front for some time. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via the official PlayStation Blog.