It seems inevitable that we'll one day see Keanu Reeves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and for some fans, it would be amazing to see him portraying the MCU's version of Johnny Blaze's Ghost Rider Though some of Reeves' characters are certainly no less tough than Marvel's superheroes, the John Wick star has yet to appear in one of the major superhero movie franchises, but it hasn't been for a lack of trying. Last year, Marvel head Kevin Feige said there had been conversations with Reeves about bringing him into the universe one day, but Feige says they want to figure out "the right way to do it."

As the Johnny Blaze version of Ghost Rider has yet to appear in the MCU, there are many fans feeling taking on the role would be the perfect way to bring Reeves into the fold. Chatter over the possibility has since gotten the attention of digital artists like ultraraw26 on Instagram, who has gone ahead and created some interesting artwork imagining Reeves in the role. "[I don't care] what role he plays in the MCU, because whichever role that is, he will give one hell of a performance," the artist notes in the caption. You can check out the artwork of Reeves as Ghost Rider for yourself below.

Those of us who've seen Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. series may have already realized there's a hurdle in bringing in Reeves as Ghost Rider for a new movie set in the MCU. On the small screen series, Gabriel Luna appeared as Robbie Reyes version of the anti-hero with plans from the studio to develop a solo series for the character on Hulu. As Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is also set in the MCU, this means Reeves would have to play an alternate version of Ghost Rider, and although he'd be a different version, it still may confuse some fans to have two Ghost Riders in the MCU.. In any case, Hulu passed on the Ghost Rider series, leaving the future of the character in total limbo.

If Keanu Reeves doesn't have Ghost Rider on the table, then who else could he play in the MCU? Many characters have been suggested for him by Marvel fans, including Silver Surfer, Mr. Sinister, Moon Knight, Namor, and even Wolverine. Though we'll have to wait to see if and when Reeves will finally join the MCU and who he will play, there's still plenty else to look forward to for fans of the actor. He can soon be seen in the anticipated sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music and will reprise two other beloved roles in the upcoming sequels The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4.

Most of us remember when Nicolas Cage played Johnny Blaze in the 2007 Ghost Rider movie adaptation, a role which he reprised in the 2011 sequel Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. Those movies were fun enough, but it seems like it's about time to bring Johnny Blaze back to theaters with an all-new Ghost Rider movie, whether it's Luna or Reeves in the titular role. If not the latter, we'll hopefully see him appear in the MCU soon enough. The digital artwork shown above comes to us from ultraraw26 on Instagram.