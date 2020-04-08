Keanu Reeves is so hot right now, which makes the suggestion that he should portray the fiery avenger Ghost Rider all kinds of appropriate. Following a stunning piece of fan art depicting Reeves as the Marvel anti-hero, a brand new fan-made trailer for a Ghost Rider movie starring Keanu Reeves has now set the internet ablaze.

The trailer is very impressive and gives fans an idea of what a Keanu Reeves headline Ghost Rider could be like. Cobbled together with scenes from the likes of Constantine, John Wick, and the previous Ghost Rider movie and television show appearances, as well as utilizing some deepfake magic, the trailer envisions a Ghost Rider movie filled with the kind of red-hot action you would expect along with Reeves' natural smolder giving Johnny Blaze the gravitas he has perhaps lacked in previous big-screen incarnations.

Comic book fans have been crying out for Keanu Reeves to take on a superhero role, and the fan-made trailer demonstrates how well the actor would fare as the tortured Ghost Rider. Though he has never really been absent from the big screen, Reeves has successfully pulled off something of a career revival over the last few years. Thanks the surprise hit that the first John Wick turned out to be, spawning two financially successful and critically acclaimed sequels, Reeves is now back on Hollywood's radar, surely making an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe an inevitability.

The Ghost Rider character meanwhile is one filled to the brim with storytelling potential, with the character's iconic appearance perfect for the silver screen. The Ghost Rider character stems from a series of comic books created by Roy Thomas, Gary Friedrich, and Mike Ploog. So far, Ghost Rider has been the subject of two feature films starring Nicolas Cage, both of which failed to follow through on that potential, with Cage being woefully miscast in the role and forced to bring to life two scripts that were even more dreadful. On the small screen, however, the Robbie Reyes version of the character was wonderfully portrayed by Terminator: Dark Fate star Gabriel Luna, who managed to give the character the depth and likability necessary to make the flaming-headed anti-hero compelling beyond the stark visuals.

Though Keanu Reeves' name is often mentioned when discussing comic book castings, Ghost Rider is a character the actor seems almost tailor-made for, with his dark, brooding talents ideally suited for the tortured soul that is Johnny Blaze.

Keanu Reeves has several projects on the horizon, including several sequels to some of his past successes. These include the mysterious The Matrix 4 and a fourth John Wick follow-up, as well as the long-awaited Bill & Ted Face the Music which finds our best friend duo receiving a message from a visitor from the future, who tells Bill and Ted that one of their songs can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. This fan-made trailer comes to us courtesy of stryder HD. The Keanu Reeves as Ghost Rider art comes from ultraraw26 on Instagram.