A new Ghost Rider project is reportedly in development at Marvel Studios. Nicholas Cage originally took on the role of Johnny Blaze in the first big screen adaptation and its sequel Spirit of Vengeance. Both movies were done under the Sony umbrella, but the rights have since moved back over to Marvel Studios, who reintroduced the character in season three of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. with Gabriel Luna in the role. Luna's performance was praised by Marvel fans and a spin-off Hulu show was said to be in development and later shelved.

Now, it appears that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is looking to bring back a new version of Ghost Rider. Sadly, this will reportedly not feature Gabriel Luna in the title role, though it is unclear at the moment who will be taking on the role and whether this will be for the big screen or a Disney+ series. With that being said, it is believed that Feige is looking towards the original Johnny Blaze version of the character for inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could be the spot to reintroduce Johnny Blaze. That has not been officially confirmed, but it would make sense in terms of matching with the comics. Stephen Strange and Ghost Rider have both gone up against Nightmare, who is the sequel's main villain. Additionally, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is said to take on some pretty big horror elements, though that was mainly when Scott Derrickson was still attached to write and direct. Sam Raimi is now on board to direct, so the horror elements could be downplayed.

As for a possible Disney+ series for Ghost Rider, the upcoming WandaVision show could also be a good place to introduce Johnny Blaze. It's really too early to tell at this point, especially since most Hollywood productions, including WandaVision, have been place on hold for obvious reasons. It's unclear when these shows and movies will be able to get back into production, though behind-the-scenes work seems to be still going on at multiple studios. Kevin Feige never really stops working, so the new Ghost Rider speculation makes sense.

Ghost Rider is a Marvel Comics fan favorite, so it will be interesting to see if the character is really coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If he does, it's not going to be for a while, unless it's a cameo in a Phase 4 project. For now, we'll just have to continue to be patient and wait for things to get back to some form of normalcy. Kevin Feige announced more than enough projects to keep Marvel fans busy for the next handful of years last summer, so there's a lot on the horizon. It's just going to come a bit later than anticipated. The Direct was the first to announce the Ghost Rider news. The topper art comes from Finalgirl.edits on Instagram.