It's not too much of an exaggeration to say that if you believe internet rumors, Zack Snyder may as well be directing life itself, as he is supposedly being headhunted to helm everything else conceivable. However, Snyder had batted down one recent whisper that he is being lined up to bring Ghost Rider into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While the Justice League mastermind, who is currently riding high on the success of his Netflix zombie horror Army of The Dead, is not expected to be returning to the DC Extended Universe with Warner Bros. seemingly uninterested in pursuing his comic book vision, he is not apparently about to switch sides to Marvel just yet.

Speaking with Tyrone Magnus on YouTube, he was asked if he had been contacted by Marvel chief Kevin Feige, to which he replied, "I have not." Bringing up a copy of the graphic novel Elektra Lives Again, which was written by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley in 1990, he said, "Remember, I've been going, 'Oh yeah, we could do this.' But no, I have not [heard from Marvel]."

Zack Snyder was asked if he was aware of the Ghost Rider rumor, which he was quick to dismiss. "Oh, really? I don't know that," the director laughed. "It's kind of fun, I gotta be honest. It's cool, you're like, 'Oh yeah, no, Ghost Rider is a done deal!' No. But no, it's not."

With the MCU expanding in a number of ways and many more characters being brought into the never-stopping freight train that Marvel and Disney have created, there are always dozens more constantly being anticipated by comic book and movie fans. Ghost Rider first appeared on screen back in 2007, when Nicolas Cage took on the flame-skulled Johnny Blaze, a role he reprised in the sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance in 2011.

More recently, the Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider was seen in the Marvel TV series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., played by Gabriel Luna, and while that version was mean to appear in a spin-off series for Hulu, the project was cancelled. With Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. not technically being part of the MCU, despite sharing some characters and referencing the same events, Ghost Rider's MCU debut is still currently not in sight.

Despite this, Feige has previously been asked how he feels about the genre comic series' like the horror of Ghost Rider or even the western feel of Two-Gun Kid, and his response was about as positive as it gets. "I love film. I love film, I love all different film genres. I certainly would like to play with as many genres as possible." With Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness already being pitched as the MCU's first horror movie, it is safe to say that from here on out, Feige is playing with a different set of cards to the safe one that kept the Infinity Saga on mostly standard ground. It's not too much of a stretch to see Ghost Rider featuring somewhere in the franchise in future, but whenever that is, as of now at least, it seems Snyder won't be the one to do it. This news originated at ComicBook.com.