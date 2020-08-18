On September 29, 2020, Scream Factory proudly presents Ghost Ship (2002) in the ultimate Blu-ray release. The modern supernatural cult-classic comes home in a collector's edition packed with bonus features, including a new audio commentary with director Steve Beck and new interviews with actor Isaiah Washington, producer Gil Adler and makeup effects supervisor Jason Baird.

Finders keepers. Any abandoned ship floating in international waters can be claimed and towed to port by whomever is fortunate enough to find it. Or, in the case of one team of salvage experts, unfortunate enough.

In this stylish, effects-packed chiller from Dark Castle Entertainment, salvagers trained for any situation imaginable come face to horrifying face with the unimaginable after boarding a derelict luxury liner. Julianna Margulies, Gabriel Byrne, Ron Eldard and Isaiah Washington are among the hands on deck who'll confront a seafaring collector of souls. Steve Beck (Thirteen Ghosts) directs this frightful chiller.

After discovering a passenger ship missing since 1962 floating adrift on the Bering Sea, salvagers claim the vessel as their own. Once they begin towing the ghost ship towards harbor, a series of bizarre occurrences happen and the group becomes trapped inside the ship, which they soon learn is inhabited by a demonic creature.

Ghost Ship Blu-ray Special Features:

NEW This Isn't Real - an interview with actor Isaiah Washington

NEW Dark Castle at Sea - an interview with producer Gil Adler

NEW Every Body on Board - an interview with makeup effects supervisor Jason Baird

NEW Audio Commentary with director Steve Beck

Max on Set: Ghost Ship featurette

Visual Effects featurette

A Closer Look at the Gore featurette

Designing the Ghost Ship featurette

Secrets of the Antonia Graza clips

Mudvayne "Not Falling" Music Video

Theatrical Trailer

Grab your own copy and pre-order Ghost Ship on Blu-ray today. Fans who order from shoutfactory.com will also receive an exclusive poster, while supplies last.