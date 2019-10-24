Burger King is up to their spooky Halloween ways again. The fast food chain has paired with self-proclaimed "internationally-known, master full trance channel, psychic medium, shaman and spiritual teacher," Riz Mirza to deliver the Ghost Whopper. The new terrifying Whopper is "made with spectral-white buns" and meant for the "spirits," according to the fast food chain. The white bun is special white cheddar-cheese-flavored and is on sale now at select locations. This is definitely a step up from last year's nightmare inducing take Nightmare King, which was "clinically proven" to give people nightmares from the chemicals used in the green bun creation.

Burger King and Riz Merza conducted the "spirit taste test in front of participating guests so the authenticity of this unusual experiment could be verified." Mirza incorporated spirits from the location where the spirit taste test took place, which was The Alexandria Hotel. Infamous for its Phantom Wing - which was created when an entire section of the building was bricked off in the 1930's after several paranormal sightings - the Alexandria Hotel was the perfect place to connect with spirits. After all, it's a location with a very "energetic imprint" from the souls who died there, according to Mirza.

When Riz Merza invited the haunted hotel's spirits into his body, the souls from the other side of the veil were able to "taste the 100% flame-grilled beef and freshly-cut tomatoes and onion in the Ghost Whopper sandwich." In the brief moments they were on Earth, the spirits gave their own review. "It's beyond belief to experience this taste," said one of the spirits. Another one affirmed, "It's filth!" Others just didn't know what they were holding in their hands because they've never seen a hamburger in their lifetime. Burger King is definitely swinging for the fences this year.

As for the living who ate the Ghost Whopper, the reviews were divided, with one person calling bullsh*t on the whole spirit and medium aspect. Regardless, Halloween is something that Burger King takes very seriously every year. Last year's aforementioned Nightmare King came along with the Scary Black Cherry slushies, which gave patrons some pretty gruesome digestive track stories. In 2017, they hilariously trolled McDonald's and offered the first 500 people to walk into select restaurants with scary clown makeup a free Whopper. Ronald McDonald was not pleased. The "Come as a clown, eat like a king," slogan did not help matters.

The Ghost Whopper is available for a limited time only at select Burger King restaurants: 19901 Van Dyke Road, Detroit, MI; 3951 New Covington Pike, Memphis, TN; 2400 Castor Avenue, Philadelphia, PA; 2834 N. 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ; 822 Evans Road, Suite 107, San Antonio, TX; 6135 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA; 35 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA; 5918 Ogeechee Road, Savannah, GA; 1601 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC; 2423 South Carrollton Ave., New Orleans, LA. So, if you want to get your hands on one for you and your spirits, it might prove to be pretty difficult. You can check out a tease of the Ghost Whopper below, thanks to the Burger King Twitter account.