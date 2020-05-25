Few movies have been as criticized for their perceived 'Wokeness' as Paul Feig's 2016 Ghostbusters: Answer the Call featuring an all-female cast. The filmmaker recently spoke to SiriusXM about his time spent on the project and weighed in on what he thought was the main reason why the movie was so widely panned.

"I think some really brilliant author...needs to write a book about 2016 and how intertwined we were with Hillary [Clinton] and the anti-Hillary movement. Everyone was at a boiling point. I don't know if it was having an African American president for eight years that they were teed up, they were just ready to explode. It's crazy how people got nuts about women trying to be empowered or be in positions they weren't normally in, and it was an ugly, ugly year."

It seems Paul Feig squarely blames the latent misogyny and anti-Hillary Clinton sentiment residing within the audience for the movie's failure. Rather than, you know, the weak jokes, every member of the team being the 'quirky' one, and the poor handling of the legacy of the franchise.

This is not the first time that the filmmaker has shared his thoughts about his time spent with the Ghostbusters reboot. Last year, he had spoken at a fanfest about his desire to create a new team for the series.

"For me, it was I like the idea of starting this new team. And originally, when I thought of it - because the first thing I thought when [Sony] had been asking me was like, 'I just want to work with the funniest people I know, who are the funniest people I know? All these really funny women that I work with all the time. Then it was like, 'Should it be their daughters?' And then I just kind of felt like - and some can decide if I was right or not, some people don't agree - I thought, why not let them have their own origin story?"

Regardless of the reception, Feig looks back on his time making the movie positively and even recently got on the Snyder Cut bandwagon to suggest he should release the 3.5 hours version of his Ghostbusters Feyger Cut. Whether or not that was a joke, there is a contingent of the audience that loved the filmmaker's take on the franchise.

In fact, when it was announced that the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife would be picking up the storyline from the original Ghostbusters movies and ignoring the 2016 reboot, there was an outcry on Twiter against the new film for dismissing Feig's addition to the franchise, led by Leslie Jones, who was a part of the reboot.

The truth is, canon is of little importance in a series that was always meant to be fun rather than realistic or serious. The original Ghostbusters is still out there to be enjoyed by fans, and the reboot is also still a part of movie history. Somewhere down the line, the two may eventually meet up for a crossover.