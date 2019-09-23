Video footage of Bill Murray near the Ghostbusters 2020 set in Calgary has been revealed. Fans of the Ghostbusters franchise have been wondering if Murray was going to return after finding out that Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts have all officially signed on to star in the highly anticipated sequel. Aykroyd was asked about the possibility a few weeks back and did not provide a concrete answer. However, we may have finally gotten our answer, thanks to some video footage.

The video footage in question was taken in Calgary, Canada, which is where Ghostbusters 2020 is currently shooting. The video shows Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Sigourney Weaver sharing drinks at a hotel bar. While grainy, one can easily tell that it's Murray sitting next to Aykroyd and they appear to be having a good time. The video was taken on September 15th, which was the weekend before last. Murray was in Dallas over this past weekend to MC Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival.

Sigourney Weaver was the first to reveal that the surviving original cast was coming back for Ghostbusters 2020. It is believed that Bill Murray and the rest of the cast were shooting scenes on a soundstage, though that has not been confirmed at this time. There have been rumors about Murray coming back for a small cameo, possibly as a ghost, but that has also not been clarified. Jason Reitman and crew are doing a good job of keeping everything under wraps when it comes to the main story details.

When it comes down to making Ghostbusters 2020, Jason Reitman never thought he would be the one to bring it to life. His father, Ivan Reitman, was behind the camera for 1984's Ghostbusters, which is widely considered to be one of the best movies of all time. The sequel was not able to recreate the magic, but it still has a cult audience to this day. Jason had this to say about his intentions with the sequel.

"I want to make my dad proud and I want him to be proud of this film. I want him to be proud of me but I also want him to be proud of this thing that we're doing. I'm very aware of the legacy of this movie because I'm a huge fan. I spent summers much like many other young people in the '80s watching it every day. I'm in love with the movie and I feel a responsibility in picking it up. Since coming here, I've met the Calgary Ghostbusters, I've met the Alberta Ghostbusters. I want to make a movie that it true to them but I'm also hoping to make a movie that makes my father proud and also makes my daughter proud."

Now that we've seen Bill Murray having fun with the Ghostbusters 2020 cast, it's time for Calgary residents to be on the lookout for Rick Moranis. The actor has taken a bit of a break from big screen projects and seeing him back as Louis Tully would be huge for diehard fans of the franchise and of Moranis. Jason Reitman has even teased that we could see the late Harold Ramis in flashback form, thanks to some unused footage from the original movie. For now, we'll just have to wait and see. You can check out the video of Bill Murray and the rest of the cast below, thanks to the 3C Films YouTube channel. The footage starts at the 1:31 mark.