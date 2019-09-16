Ghostbusters 2020 will officially see the return of Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson. Both actors confirmed their involvement with the sequel separately. The news comes after original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman revealed new information about Paul Rudd's character in the sequel after attending the opening night of Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights. Rudd is a seismologist who is investigating some strange earthquakes, while also teaching summer school.

In a new interview, Dan Aykroyd announced he will be in Ghostbusters 2020. Aykroyd has been the most vocal about a possible sequel over the years and is pretty excited by the story that Jason Reitman wrote for the long awaited movie. Sigourney Weaver previously revealed that the gang was all getting back together, but this is the first time Aykroyd has confirmed his role. He had this to say.

"I'm not in the pictures so much anymore. We've got the Ghostbusters movie that we're working on now and I will have to be performing in that."

Ernie Hudson also revealed he is back for Ghostbusters 2020. While it's unclear when the interview with Dan Aykroyd was recorded, Hudson says they are currently working on the movie and having a great time doing so. Hudson had revealed over the summer that he had not signed a deal or been contacted about the sequel, but he was more than likely playing coy to keep the secret for as long as possible. He had this to say about joining the franchise again over the weekend.

"We're shooting the new Ghostbusters right now, coming out next summer, so I'm hoping that you'll enjoy it as much as the other movies that we've done. I know that I'm having a blast doing it."

While we have Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Dan Aykroyd, and Annie Potts all returning, we still don't know if Bill Murray is officially returning or not. The actor previously said he was open to returning and said he and the original cast members are the "caretakers" of the franchise. With that being said, we still don't have confirmation that he's back. Aykroyd's further comments on the situation unfortunately don't shed any new light on the situation. He explains.

"Ivan Reitman's son Jason has written a new movie called, well, it's gonna be Ghostbusters, the third movie. It will be all, most of the original people and then young stars."

Another original cast member that Ghostbusters fans are hoping will return is Rick Moranis. The actor has slowly started getting back into more work over the years, but has shied away from the big screen since 2006. Getting Moranis and Bill Murray back would be massive, but Ghostbusters 2020 will more than likely still do okay at the box office upon its release next summer. You can check out the rest of the lengthy interview with Dan Aykroyd below, thanks to the JRE Clips YouTube channel.