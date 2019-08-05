Well, it looks like Up in the Air and Thank You for Smoking director Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters 2020 starring Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, and Paul Rudd has started filming. And wouldn't you just know it, because this is the internet, today we already have some of our first looks at the set. In fact, this new look at the set of this Ghostbusters sequel showcases the 'busters good old car, the Ecto-1.

As you can see from the pic, the iconic Ecto-1 vehicle is looking a bit worse for wear. But this seems to be keeping with the moody and mysterious teaser trailer we got for Ghostbusters 2020 late last year. You know the one I'm talking about. The teaser which crept up through a dark and stormy night towards a (seemingly) abandoned barn in the middle of nowhere and revealed to the utter delight of fanboys around the world, a beaten up Ecto-1 under a sheet. And so now here it is in relative action.

Personally, this new image of the Ecto-1 reminds me of when I was a kid and played some Ghostbusters video game on my computer. It was a simple-as-hell game where (if memory serves) I had to put together the Ecto-1 and a few other Ghostbusters vehicles. Funny, I didn't know I had that memory until this moment. Anyway, I'm excited as hell and filled with some good old nostalgia to see the classic car back in action.

In fact, what's so great about seeing the Ecto-1 back in action is - as much as I dug Spy and Bridesmaids director Paul Feig's all-female Ghostbusters reboot Ghostbusters: Answer the Call starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones - it didn't feature the classic Ecto-1. Instead, that movie featured an all-new version which was made up from the bones of an old 1984 Cadillac Fleetwood hearse. It worked, sure. But it just wasn't the same. Good to know Reitman and company are going back to basics in this new film!

And as we all know good and well by this point in time, the Ecto-1 isn't the only original Ghostbusters "castmember" set to return to the big screen next summer. On top of the already announced killer cast of Mckenna Grace (Annabelle Comes Home), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Carrie Coon (Fargo), and Paul Rudd (This Is 40), Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters 2020 will also see the return of Bill Murray as Peter Venkman along with Dan Aykroyd as Raymond Stantz, Sigourney Weaver as Dana Barrett, and Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz. Fingers crossed the powers that be behind the scenes of this new Ghostbusters movie managed to snag the returns of Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore, Rick Moranis as Louis Tully, and William Atherton as Walter Peck as well!

Anyhow, we'll all get to see the Ecto-1 (hopefully) restored to its former glory next summer when Sony pictures finally unleashes director Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters 2020 starring Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, and Paul Rudd in a theater near you on July 10, 2020. Meanwhile, this first set pic comes to us from TMZ over on Twitter. There are a handful of other set photos that give us a look at Paul Rudd's new beard, and we get to see the return of the Stay-Puft Marshmellow Man with an advert being painted on the side of a building. It's a fun Easter egg, even if Stay-Puft himself doesn't show up this time.

