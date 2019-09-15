Paul Rudd will have a pretty large part in Ghostbusters 2020. Ivan Reitman appeared at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights over the weekend with Dan Aykroyd and spoke about the highly anticipated movie. The annual Halloween event has a brand-new Ghostbusters maze, which takes place within the events of the iconic first movie. Park goers are able to go into the crew's old firehouse and end up in a battle with the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

Dan Aykroyd revealed that Ghostbusters 2020 fits in nicely with the first two installments and is a "passing of the torch." Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace lead the young cast with actress Carrie Coon playing their mother and Paul Rudd playing a teacher. Up until now, that's all we knew about the Paul Rudd character. However, Ivan Reitman has given us some new details about how he fits into the story. According to Reitman, Rudd's character is "a seismologist who's come to this small town because they've been having mysterious earthquakes." Additionally, he will be teaching summer school.

Jason Reitman is handling the Ghostbusters 2020 directing duties this time around and is keeping everything that he can under wraps. The sequel is currently shooting in Canada and while there have been some leaked images and video from the set, the story is still very much a mystery. With that being said, it is believed Paul Rudd's character will come into contact with Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace's characters through the summer school connection, which makes the most sense. It is unclear how the movie will tie into the first two installments.

Related: Ghostbusters 2020 Recruits Two Young Newcomers

As for the earthquakes Ivan Reitman was referring to, they are more than likely tied to some kind of supernatural activity. Studying earthquakes is one thing, but learning about ghosts is something else entirely, so Paul Rudd's character will probably find himself out of his element, along with the rest of the young cast. Since production has been underway for a few months now, it's only a matter of time before Jason Reitman gives us some more information to go off of. The original cast is expected to return, though not everybody has been confirmed at this time, which means we're all waiting on Bill Murray, who has expressed interest in returning.

Ghostbusters 2020 hits theaters next summer. Production is probably getting ready to wrap soon and then it will get into the post-production phase, which will take some time. Adding ghosts to a movie is never an easy thing to do and it's going to be even harder for Jason Reitman and crew since they are going to be competing with some of the best that have ever been shown on the big screen. Slimer will undoubtedly be there, so they already have a few advantages in the ghost territory. You can check out the brief interview with Dan Aykroyd and Ivan Reitman over at Entertainment Tonight.