The Ecto-1 is back with what appears to be a few major changes. Some new photos and video from the Ghostbusters 2020 set have found their way online and we have a closer look at these upgrades while seeing the iconic vehicle in action. This is the second round of substantial set leaks to hit the internet since production started in the middle of July and Ghostbusters fans are hoping for some more teases like the Stay-Puft Man from the last set of leaked images.

The latest Ghostbusters 2020 set video and pictures features the Ecto-1 cruising down main street. However, there are some changes to the car, which are immediately visible. For starters, the side door appears to open backwards, which provides a seat that extends out from the main cabin, allowing for a mystery cast member to get better aim at a target as the iconic vehicle speeds down the street. While the car is shown with this upgrade, it still looks like it has seen some better days.

As for who is sitting in the new Ecto-1 seat, that is unclear. However, when looking at the photos and video a bit closer, it could very well be Finn Wolfhard, though that cannot be officially confirmed at this time, and the same can be said about the person driving the car. In one of the Ghostbusters 2020 set pictures, which is presumably taken in between takes, the actor sitting in the special chair has a blanket placed over their head. This is more than likely a way to keep the actor's identity hidden while shooting out on a public street.

Related: Ghostbusters 2020 Will Give Fans What They're Looking for Promises Ernie Hudson

Ghostbusters 2020 is currently shooting in Alberta, Canada and using some well-populated areas to do so. It's actually quite surprising that we haven't seen a whole lot more leaked video and images. With that being said, there have been plenty of Ecto-1 sightings across Alberta and there is another grainy video of Finn Wolfhard behind-the-scenes preparing for another take. Even with the recent leaks, it's still unclear exactly what Jason Reitman has planned with the highly anticipated sequel, which hits theaters next year.

In addition to Finn Wolfhard, Ghostbusters 2020 stars McKenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Paul Rudd, and Carrie Coon. Sigourney Weaver has revealed that she is officially coming back and says Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson are going to be reprising their roles from the original two installments. After all of this time, it will be interesting to see what Jason Reitman has planned for the original stars of the franchise and how substantial their roles will be. Ghostbusters 2020 opens in theaters on July 10th, 2020, so expect to see some official footage from the movie by either the end of this year or at the beginning of next. While we wait, you can check out the leaked set video and images below, thanks to the Holisitc Mashed Potato Instagram account. The video appears on the second slide.