Who you gonna call? Hasbro, if you want some new Ghostbusters toys next year. It's come to light that the beloved toy maker behind such properties as Transformers and My Little Pony has cut a deal with Sony to produce new toys for the franchise. The deal comes ahead of the release of Ghostbusters 2020, which is currently filming and is scheduled to hit theaters next summer.

According to a new report, Hasbro has been named the master toy licensee worldwide for the Ghostbusters brand. The first Hasbro-branded toys will be hitting shelves in 2020. No specific toys were revealed at the time of the announcement. Jamie Stevens, executive vice president with Sony Pictures Consumer Products, had this to say in a statement.

"As we build up to release our new Ghostbusters film next year, it was a natural choice to work with Hasbro to develop an all-new line of toys that not only celebrates the new film but also brings us back to the roots of the original film and toy line. Hasbro has a proven track record of working with well-known IP to make a variety of high-quality toys and figures that appeal to people of all ages, and we are excited to leverage this expertise to bring new product experiences to Ghostbusters fans around the world."

This toy partnership had, in a way, been hinted at previously. Hasbro previously debuted a crossover Transformers/Ghostbusters toy in honor of the 35th anniversary for both franchises, which debuted in 1984. As toy makers go, it's hard to find one with a better pedigree than Hasbro. The company has been making major moves as of late, having acquired the rights to Power Rangers, in addition to launching their own studio arm to bring their properties to both the big and small screen. This marks yet another move in Hasbro's rapid expansion. Tom Warner, senior vice president of Hasbro, had this to say in a statement.

"Ghostbusters is an iconic and beloved franchise and we are excited and honored to return to the brand as the global master toy licensee and bring new product to the next generation of fans. Drawing on Hasbro's proprietary insights and culture of innovation, we are working closely with Sony Pictures Consumer Products to create a dynamic new toy line that we can't wait to share with fans around the world."

Sony, meanwhile, is trying to get one of its most iconic franchises back on track. Ghostbusters 2020 is currently filming under the direction of Jason Reitman, son of original director Ivan Reitman. This will be more akin to Ghostbusters 3, as it will be connected to the original movies and will ignore the events of the 2016 female-led reboot.

The cast includes Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace and Paul Rudd. Original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver will also be returning. Ghostbusters 2020 is set to arrive in theaters on July 10, 2020. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.