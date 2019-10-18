That's a wrap on Ghostbusters 2020! On Jason Reitman's official Instagram account, the director of the upcoming sequel posted a set photo of himself along with his father, producer Ivan Reitman, and cast members Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, and Logan Kim. "Wrapped! 68 days and still smiling," Reitman notes in the photo's caption, which is bringing about waves of congratulations from Ghostbusters fans.

With filming complete, there's more than enough time for the post-production to be completed on the project ahead of its anticipated release in theaters in the summer of 2020. You can take a look at the cast photo from Jason Reitman, from the set below.

Because the original movies from the '80s are still very highly regarded by fans, there's a lot of excitement surrounding the release of Ghostbusters 2020. The movie is set in the same timeline as the first and second movies, featuring the return of many cast members including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. Sadly, original star and writer Harold Ramis died in 2014, though it's been speculated the new movie will focus primarily on the family members of his Egon character. Along with the talent featured in the photo above, also introduced into the franchise for the movie are Celeste O'Connor and Bokeem Woodbine. In addition to directing, Jason Reitman also co-wrote the screenplay along with Gil Kenan.

In 1984, the very first Ghostbusters movie was released, spawning a pop culture phenomenon which remains just as popular as it ever was to this day. Directed by Ivan Reitman using a screenplay from Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, the movie follows a group of ghost hunters, leading up to a climactic battle against a gargantuan version of the Stay Puft marshmallow man. The whole team returned for the sequel Ghostbusters II in 1989, with the Ghostbusters reforming five years after their company had been forcibly shut down. A cult classic in its own right, the sequel serves as a fun follow-up for fans, though Ghostbusters 2020 will be the first time the characters have been seen on the big screen since.

If not for the disastrous reception of the 2016 reboot from director Paul Feig, we may not have ever gotten this third installment of the original Ghostbusters series. When the reboot was released, it underperformed at the box office and was met with rather harsh reviews from many critics. This led to Sony reconsidering any plans to continue the series with these same characters, opening the door for Jason Reitman to pitch his idea for a follow-up to the original movies. The new movie will be centered mostly on new characters, though setting it in the same universe will go along way towards pleasing the longtime fans of the franchise.

Ghostbusters 2020 is set to premiere in theaters on July 10, 2020. For the sake of those who made the movie just as much as the fans paying to see it, let's hope it goes over better than the last attempt to reinvigorate the franchise. This news comes to us from Jason Reitman on Instagram.