Bill Murrays says he is ready to return for Ghostbusters 3 after decades of shying away from the franchise. The iconic actor is currently at Cannes to promote Jim Jarmusch's The Dead Don't Die, which is a dark zombie apocalypse comedy with some deep social commentary. He has worked with Jarmusch in the past and is gearing up to work with Sofia Coppola for On the Rocks, marking the first time he has worked with her since 2003's Lost in Translation.

As for Ghostbusters, Bill Murray moved beyond the franchise after the original sequel, and due to his deal with the studio, he prevented further movies from being made without his consent. In 2016, he appeared in the all-female reboot and now says he would, "do this next one," when asked about participating in Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters 3. Fans of the franchise have been waiting to hear if the original cast will take part in the long awaited sequel since it was announced. Murray had this to say.

"This franchise paid for my son's college. We made this thing. We are the caretakers of it. It's a great thing and it was a really fun movie to make. It's a real movie with some really funny stuff in it."

As for why he would return for Ghostbusters 3 at this point in time, it all has to do with the people Bill Murray would be returning to work with. The actor has a great respect for the work that they all did on the original Ghostbusters movie. Murray also claims that the first movie was more of a group effort than originally thought. He explains.

"They're wonderful people. Danny (Ackroyd), Ernie (Hudson), Harold (Ramis), Rick Moranis, Annie Potts - they're some of the coolest people and they had real careers. They treat people well. They really understand what it is to be a movie actor. It's a complete collaboration."

As for holding out for all of these years on another Ghostbusters project, Bill Murray insists it was over the fact that he didn't want to work with a giant Hollywood studio to get it made. "The relationship you have with those people as collaborators is not necessarily the relationship I have with Sony," says the actor. Murray has spent a lot of his career doing whatever he wants and that isn't always able to happen when working with a big studio. As for coming back in 2016 for the female-led reboot, he did so out of his friendships with Kate McKinnon and Melissa McCarthy. Murray had this to say about his decision to do the 2016 movie and the upcoming Ghostbusters 3.

"I was in that movie just because they asked me, and I knew if I said no, I was saying I didn't support that movie. I felt like, OK, I'm going to support them because I support them as people. So I did that one and I would do this next one."

Bill Murray has no need to work within the Hollywood studio system, but it looks like he will put that aside to collaborate with his old friends again. As far as how today's system works, he just doesn't believe he's all that marketable. Murray explains.

"The big studio movies now have their own computer-generated way of doing things and formula that they use. I think they really do crunch the numbers of how many Twitter followers we have, and all that stuff. I think that actually is a factor, but since I have no Twitter followers, I'm not a bankable person in their world. I'm a big negative on a movie."

Murray is obviously being self-deprecating, but the entertainment industry has changed quite a bit since the first Ghostbusters movie hit theaters, though it is largely the same when it comes down to the bottom line. With that being said, Murray says he is ready for Ghostbusters 3, will he and the rest of the original cast make appearances? The interview with Bill Murray was originally conducted by Indie Wire. Let's hope he can convince Rick Moranis to make an appearance.