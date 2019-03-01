Ghostbusters 3 is circling its first big stars as the project begins to take shape. Finn Wolfhard, star of Netflix's Stranger Things, and Carrie Coon, who was recently seen in the crime thriller Widows, are both in talks to star in director Jason Reitman's sequel. No deal has been closed yet, but these are the first two names we've heard as being attached to the new entry in the long-running franchise, which will be in the same universe as the first two movies.

According to a new report, Carrie Coon will be playing the mom of the family at the center of the story, with Finn Wolfhard playing her son. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps, but it's been reported previously that the new installment will focus on a younger group of four teenagers taking up the Ghostbusters mantle. While not confirmed explicitly in this report, it's highly likely that Wolfhard will be one of the new members of that team. There is no word on who else may be joining him just yet. It also hasn't been revealed if Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson or Bill Murray will reprise their roles.

Finn Wolfhard has seen his star power on the rise in a big way. Outside of his work on Stranger Things, he also starred in the recent adaptation of Stephen King's IT, which went on to become the highest-grossing horror movie ever, and he's on board to reprise his role in this year's sequel. Given that Stranger Things also takes place in the 80s and sees this group of young kids dealing with supernatural forces, there are going to be natural comparisons drawn. They even suited up as the Ghostbusters in an episode. However, Jason Reitman and studio execs were apparently blown away by Wolfhard's audition and decided to cast him, despite whatever reservations may have been in place.

Related: Ghostbusters 3 Shoot Targets Early Summer Start Date?

As for Carrie Coon, she's been starring on the acclaimed drama The Sinner and portrayed Proxima Midnight in last year's massive blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War. Perhaps she is best known for her lead role in the third season of Fargo. This marks yet another potentially huge franchise entry for her. Production is expected to get underway in May. Sony has been very bullish about the project. Even though we only came to know of it in January, Jason Reitman had been working on the script with Gil Kenan behind the scenes and it became a top priority for them. To go along with the announcement, Reitman shot a slick teaser trailer that let fans know this is really happening.

The project is not without controversy. This will ignore the female-led 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, a decision criticized by Leslie Jones. However, her co-star Melissa McCarthy, and director Paul Feig, have voiced their support. To make matters worse, Jason Reitman made some comments in an interview saying this would give the franchise back to the fans, which was met with instant backlash. In any event, things are starting to take shape. Ghostbusters 3 is set to hit theaters on July 10, 2020. This news was first reported by Variety.