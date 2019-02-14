Two more character breakdowns from Ghostbusters 3 have be revealed. With production expected to begin in May of this year, Jason Reitman and crew are deep into the casting process to find the young leads for the highly anticipated sequel. It's not clear if the original Ghostbusters will appear in the movie at this time, but Dan Aykroyd has been teasing the original crew for a while now. Ernie Hudson recently said that he hasn't spoken to anyone about officially jumping on board. As for Bill Murray, he is, and will always be the wildcard, though he will reportedly appear in Zombieland 2 alongside Aykroyd.

The latest Ghostbusters casting information describes one unnamed lead boy to be 12-years old. The young character is described as "slender, pale, dark hair, piercing blue eyes, aquiline features, high cheekbones, withdrawn." The description goes on to say that the boy is "prodigious - bright, witty, stubborn, and remains playful in spite of hardship." Additionally, it says that he is good with technology and is also good with "problem solving." There's also an unnamed lead girl playing a 13-year old. She is described as "fun-loving, a bit of an airhead. Always curious, haunted, charmed, dazed."

The latest Ghostbusters 3 character breakdowns follow two others that were released at the end of January. These characters include a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year old girl. As with the other characters, both of them are unnamed. There is the teenage boy character who is described as "a conspiracy theorist that is really into fantasy." The young girl character is described as "a science kid that has trouble connecting with others on an emotional level." She also has trouble "understanding feelings" and is not aware of "how hurtful her comments can be."

With this being the only character information that is available for Ghostbusters 3, it certainly looks like we will be seeing a much younger cast than the originals. With 2016's female-led reboot tanking and causing Ghostbusters fans to boycott the movie, it's not clear how well Jason Reitman's version will be accepted when the time comes. Again, this will all depend on how the original cast is utilized, if they are at all. While that isn't clear at this time, we at least know that the iconic Ecto-1 will have a role, thanks to the teaser.

Ghostbusters 3 will hit theaters on July 11th, 2020. With production expected to begin in May, we should have the cast announced in the coming weeks and then hopefully some pictures from the set as it gets closet to starting. Jason Reitman has a lot of pressure on his shoulders to continue the Ghostbusters legacy. The director was always skeptical of taking on the project, but he claims to have the perfect idea, which is why he signed on this time around. The Ghostbusters 3 character breakdowns come to us courtesy of HN Entertainment.