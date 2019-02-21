Jason Reitman has responded to the backlash over his recent comments about Ghostbusters 3. It was initially announced last month that Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, will helm a new movie in the franchise that will ignore the 2016 female-led reboot directed by Paul Feig. Opinions were a bit mixed on that, but there seemed to be a great deal of excitement. However, his most recent comments about the movie stirred up more controversy.

During a recent interview, Jason Reitman said that his movie would "hand the movie back to the fans." For many, that was taken a big slight to the 2016 Ghostbusters, implying that it took something away from fans in the first place. They voiced their concerns in droves on social media. Reitman took to Twitter to clarify his comments. Here's what he had to say.

"Wo, that came out wrong! I have nothing but admiration for Paul [Feig] and Leslie [Jones] and Kate [McKinnon] and Melissa [McCarthy] and Kristen [Wigg] and the bravery with which they made Ghostbusters 2016. They expanded the universe and made an amazing movie!"

Leslie Jones previously voiced her distaste for Ghostbusters 3 when it was announced. Paul Feig's movie, while reasonably well received, did not perform commercially well enough for Sony to move forward with a sequel. Feig, meanwhile, has come to the defense of Jason Reitman, taking to Twitter to make the following statement.

"Jason was a supporter of mine at a time when I couldn't get movies made. He has always been a true gentleman to me and a supporter of Ghostbusters: Answer the Call. I can't wait to see his take on the Ghostbusters universe. Big love and respect to you, Jason. Your fan, Paul"

Controversy or no controversy, this movie is happening and it's happening fast. The project was put together quietly behind the scenes and filming is expected to begin in the coming months. In the same interview on Bill Burr's podcast in which Jason Reitman made his recent unpopular comments, he explained just how quickly things came together.

Related: Ernie Hudson Doesn't Know If He's in Ghostbusters 3 Yet or Not

"I wrote the film in secret with my writing partner Gil Kena. We wrote it over the last year while we were finishing up Frontrunner and we turned it in December. And I have to admit my presumption was it was going to be like any studio film that I had heard about where they do years of rewrites and they grind it into the ground and it never happens. I was fully prepared for this year to be a year of maybe taking a little time off and doing rewrites on Ghostbusters and instead, the studio read the first draft and said, 'Yeah, go make it.'"

It hasn't been clarified yet if original cast members Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson or Bill Murray will return, but this movie will take place in the same universe as the original. It's also been reported that this new entry will center on a younger group of four teenagers who take up the Ghostbusters mantle. Ghostbusters 3 is set to hit theaters on July 10, 2020. Be sure to check out the statement from Jason Reitman's Twitter below.

Wo, that came out wrong! I have nothing but admiration for Paul and Leslie and Kate and Melissa and Kristen and the bravery with which they made Ghostbusters 2016. They expanded the universe and made an amazing movie! — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) February 21, 2019

Jason was a supporter of mine at a time when I couldn’t get movies made. He has always been a true gentleman to me and a supporter of Ghostbusters: Answer the Call. I can’t wait to see his take on the Ghostbusters universe. Big love and respect to you, Jason. Your fan, Paul https://t.co/2I9sqmrgTl — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 21, 2019

1) This is gross

2) I will never understand why--besides the culture-war angle--anyone was so invested in the sanctity of the original. It was freaking *Ghostbusters,* not the Sistine Chapel ceiling! It was... fine! The remake was... fine!

3) This is gross https://t.co/6yC8WYz5dy — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) February 20, 2019

Seeing replies explaining why "the fans" didn't like Ghostbusters 2016. OK... so does someone who *liked* it not count as a "fan"? That's one noxious thing about this language--the policing of who does and doesn't qualify as a TRUE fan. Liked the remake? I EXCOMMUNICATE THEE! — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) February 20, 2019

This kind of comment, implying that fans had something taken from them in the first place, is not great. https://t.co/tmjDiV9qAZ — Linda Holmes (@lindaholmes) February 20, 2019

I plan to hand Jason Reitman back to the trash pile from whence he came https://t.co/jo9AJIPtwl — Rachel West (@rachel_is_here) February 21, 2019